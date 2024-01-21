Consolidations

5

What if you could see trouble from far, just imagine having some ability to foresee danger.

This indicator has the ability to see consolidations before they are clear to everyone else. In the market everything is always fun until the market starts consolidating and often times by the time people realise it it's often too late.

This Indicator will spot consolidations very fast and let you know at the top right of the chart so that you can either avoid losses by stopping to trade using trend following strategies or by switching to ranging market strategies.

This indicator does not repaint and is not late to spot consolidating or upcoming consolidations.

It works in all instruments and all timeframes.

The default settings are good for day trading and short to middle term trading.

Simply change the consolidation timeframe from settings and the indicator will do the surveillance for you 24/7.

Reviews 1
Fwaz A A Almebyad
346
Fwaz A A Almebyad 2024.01.21 17:41 
 

Thanks for the awesome indicator, sir its fully helpful.

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5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Enter for me
Rofhiwa Bruce Nthulane
4.68 (44)
Experts
In House Matters, get the latest and most profitable 2026 version from our website through our app www.enterforme.com The EA was orginally designed and uploaded here for the sake of distribution to Euporiafx students to assist them with entering trades that we analysed together. Do not use it on a consolidating market or when you perceive that the market is about to change direction on a higher timeframe. The EA will monitor the market for you and take trades with a stop loss only when opportun
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Fwaz A A Almebyad
346
Fwaz A A Almebyad 2024.01.21 17:41 
 

Thanks for the awesome indicator, sir its fully helpful.

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