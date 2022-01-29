Simple order is designed to make placing pending orders as easy and fast as possible. Setting a pending order takes just two steps.

1. Double-click on the price of placing an order, after that a panel with buttons for order names appears.

2. Click on the button of the required order

That's it, the pending order is set. If necessary, we adjust the order by dragging, as well as change the sizes of stop loss and take profit.

Don't forget to pre-set the size of the stop loss and take profit in the Simple order settings!

The order lot can be set as a percentage of the deposit, or fixed.

Settings



Takeprofit pips - takeprofit size in points of the terminal

Stoploss pips - stop loss size in points of the terminal

Risk % - lot calculation as a percentage of the deposit

Fixed lot (if Risk = 0) - fixed lot, will be used if Risk% = 0

Magic number - magic number of orders for Simple order





If you have a suggestion for improving this product or you find a bug, be sure to write me a private message.



Write to the author personally.

Show all products by this author



