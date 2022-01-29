Simple Order

5

Simple order is designed to make placing pending orders as easy and fast as possible. Setting a pending order takes just two steps.

1. Double-click on the price of placing an order, after that a panel with buttons for order names appears.

2. Click on the button of the required order

That's it, the pending order is set. If necessary, we adjust the order by dragging, as well as change the sizes of stop loss and take profit.

Don't forget to pre-set the size of the stop loss and take profit in the Simple order settings!

The order lot can be set as a percentage of the deposit, or fixed.

Settings

Takeprofit pips - takeprofit size in points of the terminal

Stoploss pips - stop loss size in points of the terminal

Risk % - lot calculation as a percentage of the deposit

Fixed lot (if Risk = 0) - fixed lot, will be used if Risk% = 0

Magic number - magic number of orders for Simple order


If you have a suggestion for improving this product or you find a bug, be sure to write me a private message.

Write to the author personally.

Show all products by this author


Reviews 6
whun450
99
whun450 2023.02.24 21:14 
 

Simple but reliable EA. Easiest way to place an order. Thank you!

RealMcLurker
14
RealMcLurker 2022.02.11 10:45 
 

Very useful and convenient order script, thank you!

Michael-MT5
448
Michael-MT5 2024.09.21 09:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mikhail Nazarenko
11473
Reply from developer Mikhail Nazarenko 2024.09.21 13:42
Добавил в описание пункт 3: Для отмены, чтобы скрыть кнопки, кликаем в пустом месте графика.
okskreen61
129
okskreen61 2023.04.07 11:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mikhail Nazarenko
11473
Reply from developer Mikhail Nazarenko 2023.04.07 11:19
Unfortunately, MetaTrader does not allow testing this in the tester. But it can be downloaded and used.
Mervanwe
14
Mervanwe 2023.04.06 09:38 
 

It is simple enough to use, however it is not accurate in calculating the risk. I put in for 1% which worked out incorrectly when I looked at the pips I had requested. Then I tried for 10% thinking I had miscalculated. Still incorrect. It didnt even calculate to 1% in this instance. So its really of no use to me at all.

Mikhail Nazarenko
11473
Reply from developer Mikhail Nazarenko 2023.04.07 11:12
The risk is calculated from the size of the stop loss multiplied by the cost of losing one point, relative to the size of the deposit. And it normalizes to the step of lots.
whun450
99
whun450 2023.02.24 21:14 
 

Simple but reliable EA. Easiest way to place an order. Thank you!

fermora01 Moratorio
22
fermora01 Moratorio 2022.11.07 13:47 
 

Puede ser que la version de Simple Order Panel que tenian ya no este disponible?

RealMcLurker
14
RealMcLurker 2022.02.11 10:45 
 

Very useful and convenient order script, thank you!

