All 4 of Our MT5 Utilities Are Now Free: Account Protector, Trailing Stop, News Filter, Trade Panel

We just made all four of our MT5 utilities completely free — full versions, no limitations, no registration.





We are a small team that builds and sells Expert Advisors, and we test everything on real broker ticks before publishing. Along the way we built four internal tools that we used every day to protect our own live and demo accounts. They were paid products until this week. We decided they help more as free tools: good risk management should not be a paywall feature.





1. Aegis Account Protector

An account-wide equity guard. It watches your whole account (any EA, any symbol, manual trades too) and can flatten everything on an equity drawdown limit, daily loss limit, margin level, consecutive losses, or before the weekend. Includes a panic-close button and a profit target lock.





2. Falcon Trailing Stop Manager

Adds break-even and a trailing stop (fixed pips, ATR, or percent) to positions opened by any EA, signal, or by hand. Useful when a strategy you like has no trailing logic of its own.





3. Sentinel News Filter

Pauses trading around high-impact calendar events, draws the events on your chart with a countdown, and can optionally close positions before the release. Other EAs can read its pause flag via a global variable.





4. Rapid Trade Panel

A one-click trading panel with risk-based position sizing: you set the risk percent and stop distance, it calculates the lot. Buttons for close-all, close-profit, close-loss, partial close, break-even and trail toggle.





Why free?

Honestly: we are a new seller and we would rather earn your trust with working tools than with marketing. If one of them helps you, a short review on the product page is the best thank-you — it keeps the tools free.





All our EAs and tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller





Questions or feature requests are welcome in the comments of each product page. We read everything.