VScale Live Expert

The indicator now includes vertical volumes.

!!!! The indicator now includes a forecasting module !!!!.



If you want to stop annoying messages

use this expert together with the purchased

paid indicator "V-Scale Live Trainer".





Manual trading only.



A simple expert makes traders lives easier.

Note: To use it, just enable one-click trading.

And don't forget to disable AUTO_TRADE.

With each new start of the terminal, the metatrader 4, immediately, about two times,

switch between all the timeframes in each window where the expert is installed, so that it is well initialized.



Approximately so: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN, and then again in the same order.



Then you can switch to the desired timeframe.



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Enjoy beautiful interface and functionality.

Good Luck.

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