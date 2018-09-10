VScale Live Expert

4

The indicator now includes vertical volumes.

!!!! The indicator now includes a forecasting module !!!!.

If you want to stop annoying messages
use this expert together with the purchased
paid indicator "V-Scale Live Trainer".


Manual trading only.

A simple expert makes traders lives easier.
Note: To use it, just enable one-click trading.

And don't forget to disable AUTO_TRADE.

With each new start of the terminal, the metatrader 4, immediately, about two times,

switch between all the timeframes in each window where the expert is installed, so that it is well initialized.


Approximately so: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN, and then again in the same order.


Then you can switch to the desired timeframe.

///////////////////////////////////////////////
Enjoy beautiful interface and functionality.
Good Luck.
//////////////////////////////////////////////


Reviews 1
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.30 07:50 
 

Nice.

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4.33 (12)
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Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.30 07:50 
 

Nice.

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