Hana USDJPY

Hana EA is the result of more than hundred hours of intensive work to build an expert advisor that has balanced risk-reward ratio.

 Live monitoring with real money: live signal with minimal capital

 Live trading account with not-too-small capital: live signal with medium capital - none ECN account - more than 1 year  - live signal 2 with ECN account (UDJPY is trading using Hana USDJPY EA)

Hana EA uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. It Is optimized using real ticks with 99.90% model quality. Uses fixed stop loss and trailing stop. This EA is focused on a long-term stable growth. The EA is compatible with any broker and has no limitations on the types of accounts used. Proven with the live signal!!!!!

Hana EA trades only USDJPY / H1 timeframe: 

  • Backtested with real tick data (99.9%) from multiple sources (Alpari ECN, TrueFX, Dukascopy) showing profit of more than 100% every year over the last 10 years
  • Intraday trading - trades will be closed within the same day
  • Trades use limit orders instead of market orders. A limit order only fills at the price you want, or better.
  • Built-in feature to avoid trading during
  • Trades only with the trend on multiple timeframes
  • Trade better than most human
  • Long term trading - to be run at least 6 months and above
  • No grid - no martingale 
  • Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk with demo account
  • Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.
  • Recommended to use reputable brokers (pepperstone, ICMarkets, BlueberryMarkets...)

Settings:

Broker time – difference between timezone of broker servers and UTC
Max Spread – maximum spread where EA will trade.
Avoid trading during Year-end - true if want to stop trading from Xmas until after new year (recommended to use TRUE)
Dashboard - enable dashboard
Enable Hana1 - enable algorithm 1
Enable Hana2 - enable algorithm 2
Enable Hana3 - enable algorithm 3
Risk to calculate lotsize  - risk settings (recommended to select low or medium risk)
Lockin profit for Hana1 strategy -  if enabled trade for Hana1 will be close when hit this profit level instead of hitting TP. This is useful for some cases when want to get profit rather wait for TP or trailing stop
Percentage of Account Balance for Hana1 - in % of balance
Lockin profit for Hana2 strategy - same with Hana1
Percentage of Account Balance for Hana2 - in % of balance
Lockin profit for Hana3 strategy -same with Hana1
Percentage of Account Balance for Hana3 - in % of balance
Hana1 Magic - magic number for algorithm 1
Hana1 comment - comment for algorithm
     1 trades
Hana2 Magic - magic number for algorithm 1
Hana2 comment - comment for algorithm 1 trades
Hana3 Magic - magic number for algorithm 1
Hana3 comment - comment for algorithm 1 trades

Disclaimer:

Prior to purchasing Hana EA, please bear in mind any possible risks associated with the act of trading on Forex. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite


    

    
  



  


  

    

      
Recommended products

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        Mega Trade
      
      

        
Ho Sau Chan

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
MEGA TRADE MEGA TRADE Expert Advisor is a fully automated robot designed to work on the most traded currency pair EURUSD. EA use of trailing stops strategy to lock in profits while minimizing risk. Trailing stop is to increase profit lock as the market moves.  Features Minimal deposit: USD 50 Default Settings for EURUSD - H1 Works On Any currency Pair & all timeframes Every trade is protected by stop-loss Doesn't use martingale Suitable For New Traders And Expert Traders Input parameters  Auto l

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Trading Vision Expert
      
      

        
Vitalii Zakharuk

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        RevertProFX
      
      

        
Jeremy Seydler

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
After purchase , DM for Setfiles and guidance 

Revert Pro FX This EA is built around a mean reversion strategy , focusing on capturing profits as prices return to their average levels. It’s specifically designed to trade the AUDNOK/  AUDCAD pair  , but others like NZDCAD,EURGBP,GBPCAD,EURNZD,and others work aswell. Key Highlights of this EA Lot Size: 
Recommended starting lot is 0.01 for every $500 in your account, ensuring safety and sustainability. Entry Points: 
The EA identifies extremely s

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        SentimentEA
      
      

        
Sergii Onyshchenko

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. 
Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 
Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Catching Bot mt4
      
      

        
Andriy Sydoruk

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. 
Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Yamashita
      
      

        
Rhalf Wendel David Caacbay

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
This Ea uses breakout strategy. 
The strategy is very reliable but still future is not a guaranteed. 
Backtest and forward test for you to see the result. 

FEATURES:          -Using BreakoutStrategy     -Operation is Automated     -Can exit anytime, Orders last for only seconds or minutes.     -No Martingale, No Grid and No Hedging     -100:15 Risk/Reward Ratio (TakeProfit, StopLoss)     -CurrencyPair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and XAUUSD     -Works on perfectly on 0-7 Spread. Low spread account l

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        North Star EA
      
      

        
Zhongqu Wu

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        EUR 1 of 8 MT4
      
      

        
Tomas Michalek

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. This EA alone can bring you great profits, but for the best results check also rest of the  EUR portfolio . Strategy is using CCI indicator for finding suitable trade and then sets the pending order according to daily extremes. No grid, no martingale, no tuned backtest, no fairytales, but   real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating good strategy quality. 
Benefits for you Plug & Play

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
      
      

        
Kenichiro Sakamoto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BITCOIN COMET — Donchian Trend Follower for BTCUSD and ETHUSD

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades.

BITCOIN COMET is an automated trading system for crypto majors — Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) — on the H4 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a con

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Monthly Burst Usdjpy MT4
      
      

        
Kenichiro Sakamoto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
MONTHLY BURST USDJPY EA — High-Variance Fixed-Lot Burst (High Risk)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades.

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is a high-variance, high-risk product designed to chase strong monthly bursts on USDJPY with fixed lots and a re-deposit assumption. It can

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Murasame
      
      

        
Akihiro Tanaka

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
overview Murasame is a trend following system that averages about 25 hours per trade.
No grid, no martingale, no hedging, 1 position.
Stop loss is moved by trailing. 
Installation 
Currency Pairs GBPJPY Time axis 30-   minute chart   (ver.4.0~) GMT +2/+3   (   5   daily charts   only) MT4   setting display number of bars Over   1000 

Parameters Magic No. Magic Number Summertime 0: None / 1: American style / 2: British style Allowable Spread Acceptable spread (pips) Money Management 0:Fixed / 1

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Intelligent trend
      
      

        
Yang Pei Qin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Wardtrade17
      
      

        
Ahmed Wardan Atik

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! 
This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        FX BabyTiger Smart Defense Pro MT4
      
      

        
Anh Tho Nguyen

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BabyTiger Smart Defense Pro (MT4 Edition) The ultimate institutional-grade trading engine. Precision-optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). 
BabyTiger Smart Defense Pro is a high-performance trading system engineered for versatility and capital protection. Whether you are a conservative investor seeking steady growth or an aggressive trader targeting maximum compounding, the BabyTiger engine scales dynamically with your goals.  GOLD OPTIMIZED (Default Settings): 
The EA comes **pre-optimized for XAUU

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Way Trade
      
      

        
Ivan Grachev

        

          

          4.5 (6)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation.
The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller 
Advantage: does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies; high p

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Strong Bot 4
      
      

        
Andriy Sydoruk

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Strong: A Powerful Forex Bot for Multi-Currency Trading Strong is an automated tool for trading on the Forex market, utilizing modern technologies and algorithms. It is designed for traders who aim to improve the efficiency of their trading and reduce risks in a constantly changing market. Key Features of Strong Multi-Profile Trading: 
Strong supports a wide range of currency pairs, including both major and exotic assets. This allows traders to diversify their portfolios and adapt strategies to 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Netsrac Correlation Trader
      
      

        
Carsten Pflug

        

          

          4.73 (15)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
As a tribute to all the "quants" and "quantums" in this market who promise to make you rich quickly and easily, my Correlation Trader is now just $69 — until summer is over, or perhaps a little longer. It won't make you rich quick, but it gives you a perfect view of the potential correlation trading opportunities. Nothing more, nothing less. Netsrac Correlation Trader (NCT) is a very powerful tool to trade positive and negative correlated currency pairs with hedged orders.  1) It looks for posi

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        AiGoldx
      
      

        
MUHAMMAD IHSAN BIN  ARIFIN 

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
AiGoldx EA — Product Description & Parameters * use Timeframe 15m Only Overview AiGoldx is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4, designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It combines multi-timeframe Bollinger Bands analysis with a suite of smart filters to identify high-probability trade entries while avoiding false signals. AiGoldx EA — Key Features Multi-Timeframe Silver Confirmation  MA100 Trend Gate  S/R Auto-Detect  Sideways Filter  Smart Close  Weekend Auto-Close  Adx 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Benj autotrend switch EA
      
      

        
Benjamin Allip

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BENJ AutoSwitchtrend Grid EA v1 
Catch trends, not noise. 
A professional grid-on-trend robot that   maps volatility to timeframe   and keeps risk under control with a built-in   Daily P&L Guard . When slope flips, it cancels the wrong-side pendings, preserves live positions (optional, if D1 aligns), and   seeds only the missing levels —no over clutter, no runaway grids. Why traders choose it Trend-aware grid   – 2 pending levels per active side (Mapped ATR) seeded only when needed, and 3 level

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Fundamental Trader
      
      

        
Sara Sabaghi

        

          

          4.82 (17)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Golden Scalper PRO
      
      

        
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira

        

          

          3.73 (11)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side!
Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Crazy Dominator
      
      

        
Luciana Andrea Maggiori

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
NUEVO DESARROLLO EXCLUSIVO DISPONIBLE  Crazy Dominator  Ideal para traders exigentes que buscan precisión y control total. 
 Incorpora las siguientes mejoras clave:  Filtro de entrada basado en el exitoso Crazy Filter  Selección de días de operación  Horario de trading configurable  Cambio automático de multiplicador y distancia luego de X operaciones

La configuración predeterminada  no esta configurada para ningun par especifico. 
Este EA solo esta disponible para ser testeado y q

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Breakout Robot
      
      

        
Thushara Dissanayake

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
The Breakout Robot EA is a specialized trading tool designed to automate time session-based breakouts . The EA operates by drawing a price range box and high/low lines according to the specified input time parameters. When price breaks above the high or below the low of this defined range, the EA automatically executes trades. The system's core functionality focuses on the EURJPY Breakout between 22:00-02:00 GMT, while its flexible architecture allows adaptation to other time-based strategies li

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Hedgpender
      
      

        
hadher ramadhan

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Hedgpender EA      open's 2 hedged pending orders when it's conditions come true ,it use's stops and take profit ,trailing stops ,move to break even ,these conditions applied by 2 strategies ,the first one depend's on an indicator's level ,the second depend's on the candle (3) shape. Be advice to know it is better to use  one chart from each added symbol , some time conditions come at the same tick on more one time frame causes more than 2 orders to be triggered ..this EA is very sensitive to 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        MaxiPro Average Euro MT4
      
      

        
Deniati Ndraha

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
MaxiPro Average Euro   uses a unique algorithm with the best reversal strategy which provides more consistent and stable results. Trading automatically is more consistent without involving emotional factors, making it easier and more comfortable and suitable for beginners who want to learn and create results through trading.

Maximize trading with Autocut signal protection to close loss and profit orders so that trading is protected from margin call risk. Imput parameters can be optimized for ot

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Be Bestowed By Heaven
      
      

        
Ding Bo Dai

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
1. Rigorous Logical Judgment: Through multiple nested conditions, ensure that opening a position is executed only under specific and strictly constrained circumstances, such as when the program switch is enabled, Fibonacci retracement lines are present, it is not MACD opening time, and the Martingale strategy is not yet activated. This approach avoids unnecessary trades and mitigates unwarranted risks. 
2. Integration of Multiple Technical Analysis Tools: Combining Fibonacci retracement lines, Z

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Kapitalsecure
      
      

        
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ 
KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Ca

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        ToTheMoon MT4
      
      

        
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
      
      

        
Klein Gyula

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be 
Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Elementary E
      
      

        
Vladimir Gorbachev

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
This is an efficient and yet simple Expert Advisor not using indicators, which can determine the following: the future direction of movement of quotes, their strength, trade levels for the current and next trading day. The Expert Advisor runs on the "here and now" principle, which means that the EA tracks a lot of parameters of the price behavior in real time. Based on this Expert Advisor, a certain trading strategy was developed and tested in real time. The ELEMENTARY strategy consists of three

    
  





    

  

  

    

      
Buyers of this product also purchase

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        The Gold Reaper MT4
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          4.62 (34)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL 

Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Scalping Robot Pro MT4
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          4.92 (13)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Xyron Edge MT4
      
      

        
Ahmad Sidik

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels.
The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- 

EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 
Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 

--------- Key Features Fully a

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        AW Recovery EA
      
      

        
AW Trading Software Limited

        

          

          4.35 (84)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Bitcoin Scalp Pro
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          5 (4)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL 
Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold Trade Pro
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          4.61 (23)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 
Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview 


Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Luna AI PRO
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          4.67 (3)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA 
Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Multi Sniper mq
      
      

        
DMITRII GRIDASOV

        

          

          5 (4)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. 
This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! 
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum King MT4
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          5 (6)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 
Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE 

MT5 version : CLICK HERE 

Quantum King channel:   Click Here 

***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! 

Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. 
Quantum King EA   brings the strengt

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Fortune MT4
      
      

        
Shane Lee

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 
Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Big Forex Players MT4
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          4.72 (43)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Fortress MT4
      
      

        
Shane Lee

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 
Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
      
      

        
DMITRII GRIDASOV

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. 
This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  
Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file 
Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Aura Neuron MT4
      
      

        
Stanislav Tomilov

        

          

          4.67 (15)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Boring Pips MT4
      
      

        
Thi Thu Ha Hoang

        

          

          4.6 (15)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? 
The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Vortex Gold MT4
      
      

        
Stanislav Tomilov

        

          

          4.93 (43)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Vortex - your investment in the future
The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Neural Cortex
      
      

        
Olivier Nomblot

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
NEURON CORTEX 
The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Forex GOLD Investor
      
      

        
Lachezar Krastev

        

          

          4.39 (51)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! 
Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 
(Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        HFT Prop EA
      
      

        
Manpreet Singh

        

          

          4.93 (257)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        XGen Scalper MT4
      
      

        
Burak Baltaci

        

          

          3 (2)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System

XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. 
Advanced Algorithmic Technology

The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Infinity Trader EA
      
      

        
Lachezar Krastev

        

          

          5 (18)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! 
Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 
(Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Market Reversal Alerts EA
      
      

        
Lee Samson

        

          

          4.13 (23)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        BB Return mt4
      
      

        
Leonid Arkhipov

        

          

          4.89 (18)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Aurum AI mt4
      
      

        
Leonid Arkhipov

        

          

          4.94 (34)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale.
Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 

This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system.
Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Nexus MT4
      
      

        
Farell Edson Mazarin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Smart Funded Hft
      
      

        
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla

        

          

          4.69 (67)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here 


You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Neuralis Cortoid Gold
      
      

        
Olivier Nomblot

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gann HiLo System MT4
      
      

        
Pol Lazaro Porta

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
      
      

        
Ken Rmah

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
      
      

        
Fan Yang

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp

    
  





    

  

  

    

      
More from author

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        Jurong EA
      
      

        
Le Thi  Loan Anh Le

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Jurong 2009 EA is the result of more than hundred hours of intensive work to build an expert advisor that has balanced risk-reward ratio.  L ive monitoring  with real money:     https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1185403  Live trading account with not-too-small capital:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1269412 The EA trades might not have active trades on daily basses ******Introduction price at 99$ - price will be increased for every 5 purchases ****** Jurong 2009 trades only EURCHF / H1 timeframe

    
  





    

  




      

      

              

        

          
            Filter:
          
          

            
            
          

        

      

      

          

            No reviews
          

      

          


        

          
          Reply to review