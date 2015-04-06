Consistent Major Capital

Consistent Major Capital is a highly reliable Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for steady, long-term capital growth. This EA operates on a strategic combination of specific technical indicators and short counter-trend mechanisms, applying a controlled martingale strategy with precise price targeting to prevent trades from extending too far in any one range, thereby optimizing entries and exits to adapt to market volatility while effectively managing risk.

Optimized for the GBPUSD pair, this EA is simple and easy to set up. Simply use the settings file attached in the comments, attach it to the GBPUSD H1 chart, and start with a minimum recommended balance of $800 per 0.01 lot.

Live trading signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2200637

Keep it simple - trade and invest with confidence!


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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Trading News EA
sugeng purwanto
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Are you looking to leverage the high price movements during major economic news releases to achieve consistent profits? Trading  News  EA Multi-Timeframe is here to help you automate your trading with smart, fast, and precise execution during volatile market conditions! Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Trading : You can schedule up to 10 different trading times within a single chart. The EA automatically places pending orders at the specified times, ensuring you never miss out on the opportuniti
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