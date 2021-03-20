Plodder
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 20 March 2021
- Activations: 20
Plodder stand-alone trading strategy works on the basis of a unique system for detecting increased market volatility. During periods of high impulse movements, as well as after false breakouts and price rollbacks before a strong movement, the EA starts working.
The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spreads and random ping since 2010.
Optimization of the advisor is not required. In the process, the advisor's algorithm adjusts the sensitivity of the strategy.
This is NOT a martingale, NOT a grid.
Each position of the advisor is protected by a stop loss.
We recommend using a remote server (VPS).
Recommended trading instruments for default settings (timeframe 5 minutes):
- XAUUSD (Gold, spot);
- GBPUSD;
- EURUSD;
- EURCHF;
- EURGBP.
Dangerous trading methods are not used.
Settings:
- Signal purity - signal purity (the higher, the more accurate);
- MaxRisk - Risk for calculating a trading lot;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- MaxLot - Limitation of the maximum lot;
- Take Profit - Take profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Start trailing - Start trailing stop;
- Trailing step - Trailing stop step;
- Use the adviser's working time? - Use of working time;
- The hour of commencement of trade - Hour of commencement of trade;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute of commencement of trade;
- Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of trade;
- Comment to order - Comment to orders;
- Slippage - Maximum level of slippage;
- Max Spread - maximum spread level;
- Magic Number - A magic number to distinguish your orders from others.