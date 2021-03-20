Plodder stand-alone trading strategy works on the basis of a unique system for detecting increased market volatility. During periods of high impulse movements, as well as after false breakouts and price rollbacks before a strong movement, the EA starts working.





The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spreads and random ping since 2010. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter

Optimization of the advisor is not required. In the process, the advisor's algorithm adjusts the sensitivity of the strategy.





This is NOT a martingale, NOT a grid.





Each position of the advisor is protected by a stop loss.





We recommend using a remote server (VPS).





Recommended trading instruments for default settings (timeframe 5 minutes): XAUUSD (Gold, spot); GBPUSD; EURUSD; EURCHF; EURGBP.





Dangerous trading methods are not used.



