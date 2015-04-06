GridProfit

Grid Profit 


Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs.

TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H

Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01 


Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way less hazardous.

would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way less hazardous. that trailing terminate hurt would probably get started to help change in your favor all over again. Nevertheless, as soon as you`re with all the ATR process, there`s an additional opportinity for our personal trailing terminate to travel in excess.


That’s very superior to check on you will be spreading a really items with people are very considerably content with see with people for a very positive take note i want those that are generally sharing the Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  over these thanks a lot with regard to spreading


"GridProfit Full Hedge v1.0.0 - Grid Hedging Expert Advisor"

This EA init a cycle of buy or sell depending of signaling, it start with the base"

 "lot and increase the size at every step by its factor and set a global take profit,"

"if daily target profit is hit then close all orders, also have a time filtering,"

you can enable hedging after especified quantity of loss orders."


Config__="---------------------------Config--------------------------------------";
GridSize=50                // Step Size in Pips
TakeProfit=50              // Take Profit in Pips
FixedLot= 0.01             // Fixed Lot
PercentLot= 0.3           // Percent Lot
GridFactor= 1.3            // Grid Increment Factor
Hedge= 0                   // Hedge After Level Hedgex= 2                  // After Level Change Lot A to B (Necessari all Engine Enable)
DailyTarget= 0            // Daily Target in Money
MaxLot = 99                // Max Lot 

TrailingStop__="--------------------Trailling Stop--------------";
UseTrailingStop=true;      // Use Trailling Stop´?
TrailStart=25        //   TraillingStart
TrailStop=15          // Size Trailling stop

FilterOpenOneCandle__="--------------------Filter One Order by Candle--------------";
OpenOneCandle=false           // Open one order by candle

extern string FilterSpread__="----------------------------Filter Max Spread--------------------";
MaxSpread=24                // Max Spread 

EquityCaution__="------------------------Filter Caution of Equity ---------------";
UseEquityCaution= TRUE             //  EquityCaution?
TotalEquityRiskCaution = 4         // Total % Risk to EquityCaution
TimeframeEquityCaution=PERIOD_D1; // Timeframe as EquityCaution

EquitySTOP__="------------------------Filter  Equity STOP -----------
UseEquityStop=TRUE         // Usar EquityStop?
TotalEquityRisk=20.0      // Risco Total para EquityStop
AlertPushEquityLoss= false    //Send Alert to Celular
CloseAllEquityLoss = false    // Close all orders in TotalEquityRisk 

                                             /////////////////////////////////////////////////////
FFCall__="----------------------------Filter News FFCall------------------------";  

MinsBeforeNews = 30  // mins before an event to stay out of trading
MinsAfterNews  = 20  // mins after  an event to stay out of trading
UseFFCall=false   (if UseFFCal =true you need ffcal indicator)
cludeHigh=false 

///////////////////////////////////////////////
TimeFilter__="-------------------------Filter DateTime---------------------------";
extern bool InpUtilizeTimeFilter= true 
extern bool InpTrade_in_Monday  = true 
extern bool InpTrade_in_Tuesday = true 
extern bool InpTrade_in_Wednesday=true 
extern bool InpTrade_in_Thursday= true 
extern bool InpTrade_in_Friday  = false 






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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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4.93 (257)
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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