FlyEA iRSI

 

 

The Relative Strength Index - RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent price changes to analyze overbought or oversold conditions. It is primarily used to attempt to identify overbought or oversold conditions in the trading of an asset.


FlyEA iRSI uses the stoploss and take profit is in  currency. There are many time options, they can also be used as a daily stop without the need to recharge the EA, this automatic system can also be used in the tester and allows for interesting and useful searches. This is a professional expert advisor.

 

Suggested settings:

  • Minimum leverage: 1:200, advice:1:500

  • Minimum deposit: $2000;

  • Lots size: balance/100*0.01;
  • All pairs, advice: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY;                                                                                              

  • Any time, advice:  M5 and signal period  M30, H1, H4, D1;

  • Trading type: NO Reserving margin for pending orders;  

  • ECN broker with low spread and VPS are recommended;

  • Small spread significantly increases the EA's efficiency;

Information:

  • Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, all Expert Advisor are sensitive and depend on brokers spreading and slipping, it is essential to be successful in the trade choose an excellent broker.

 

Parameters:

  • Use Time - use/no use time;

  • Start Time - at time start trading;

  • End Time - time to pause trading, no opening new trades but managing open trades;

  • Trade Monday - enable/disable trading of Monday;

  • Trade Tuesday - enable/disable trading of  Tuesday;

  • Trade Wednesday - enable/disable trading of  Wednesday;

  • Trade Friday - enable/disable trading of  Friday;

  • Close Trades At Time - enable/disable close all trades;

  • Close Trades Time - at time close all trades;

  • Magic Number - a unique number of the EA's orders;

  • Start Lots - fixed lot size, recommended (Deposit/ 100*0.01);

  • Step Main Orders - step order buy or sell (200 = 20 pips);

  • Max Orders In Work - maximum open trades;

  • Max Volume Lots In Work - max volume lots;

  • Max Slippage - maximum slippage;

  • Max Spread - disable trading when the floated current spread exceeds the predefined value;

  • Use Trailing Equity - true = enable trailing stop. false = disable trailing stop;

  • Trailing Start  Equity - all trades with this magic, trailing start levels in currency;

  • Trailing Stop Equity - all trades with this magic, trailing stop levels in currency;

  • Trailing Step Equity - all trades with this magic, trailing step levels in currency;

  • Enable Basket – true = enable the basket, false = disable the basket;

  • Basket Profit - the minimum profit value, in currency, (basket with this magic);

  • Basket Loss - the maximum loss value, in currency, (basket with this magic);

Parameters of the indicators:

  • Signal Period - define the period of work;

  • RSI Period - define the period;

  • RSI Price - price type used for calculating the signals;

  • RSI Shift - define deviation;

  • RSI Value Buy Less - level of hyper bought;

  • RSI Value Sell More - level of hyper sold;

  • MA  Period - define the period for moving average;

  • MA Method - method used for calculating moving average. Options are: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted;

  • MA Price - price type used for calculating moving average;

  • MA Shift - define deviation;

Parameters trade intraday:

  • USE Automatic Time - enable/disable EA operation;

  • EA Open Order After - start trading at time;

  • EA Works Until - pause trading at time, no opening new trades but managing open trades;

  • EA Closes All Orders At - close all trades at time and automatic start new trading at time;

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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AurexBot – Gold Reversal Expert Advisor AurexBot is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) , built to capture fast price reversals with precision and disciplined risk management. Instead of chasing trends, AurexBot focuses on high-probability turning points where volatility creates the best trading opportunities. Why traders choose AurexBot No dangerous averaging,  No grid,  No martingale , Real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic Fast Reversal Detection – Identifies s
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