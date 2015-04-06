The Relative Strength Index - RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent price changes to analyze overbought or oversold conditions. It is primarily used to attempt to identify overbought or oversold conditions in the trading of an asset.



FlyEA iRSI uses the stoploss and take profit is in currency. There are many time options, they can also be used as a daily stop without the need to recharge the EA, this automatic system can also be used in the tester and allows for interesting and useful searches. This is a professional expert advisor.

Suggested settings:

Minimum leverage: 1:200, advice:1:500

Minimum deposit: $2000;

Lots size: balance/100*0.01;

All pairs, advice: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY;

Any time, advice: M5 and signal period M30, H1, H4, D1;

Trading type: NO Reserving margin for pending orders;

ECN broker with low spread and VPS are recommended;

Small spread significantly increases the EA's efficiency;

Information:

Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, all Expert Advisor are sensitive and depend on brokers spreading and slipping, it is essential to be successful in the trade choose an excellent broker.

Parameters:

Use Time - use/no use time;

Start Time - at time start trading;

End Time - time to pause trading, no opening new trades but managing open trades;

Trade Monday - enable/disable trading of Monday;

Trade Tuesday - enable/disable trading of Tuesday;

Trade Wednesday - enable/disable trading of Wednesday;

Trade Friday - enable/disable trading of Friday;

Close Trades At Time - enable/disable close all trades;

Close Trades Time - at time close all trades;

Magic Number - a unique number of the EA's orders;

Start Lots - fixed lot size, recommended (Deposit/ 100*0.01);

Step Main Orders - step order buy or sell (200 = 20 pips);

Max Orders In Work - maximum open trades;

Max Volume Lots In Work - max volume lots;

Max Slippage - maximum slippage;

Max Spread - disable trading when the floated current spread exceeds the predefined value;

Use Trailing Equity - true = enable trailing stop. false = disable trailing stop;

Trailing Start Equity - all trades with this magic, trailing start levels in currency;

Trailing Stop Equity - all trades with this magic, trailing stop levels in currency;

Trailing Step Equity - all trades with this magic, trailing step levels in currency;

Enable Basket – true = enable the basket, false = disable the basket;

Basket Profit - the minimum profit value, in currency, (basket with this magic);

Basket Loss - the maximum loss value, in currency, (basket with this magic);

Parameters of the indicators:

Signal Period - define the period of work;

RSI Period - define the period;

RSI Price - price type used for calculating the signals;

RSI Shift - define deviation;

RSI Value Buy Less - level of hyper bought;

RSI Value Sell More - level of hyper sold;

MA Period - define the period for moving average;

MA Method - method used for calculating moving average. Options are: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted;

MA Price - price type used for calculating moving average;

MA Shift - define deviation;

Parameters trade intraday: