TreeBert EA H4 – Smart Swing Trading Automation for EURUSD and More



Unlock the power of multi-timeframe trading with institutional logic – fully automated.

The MTF Momentum EA H4 is a high-precision, low-frequency trading robot designed for smart swing traders who want to combine trend-following principles with momentum confirmation – using professional multi-timeframe analysis.

How It Works

This Expert Advisor operates on the H4 timeframe and uses a three-level decision system:

Trend Detection (Daily Chart): Momentum Confirmation (H1 Chart): Smart Entry Logic (H4 Chart):

Each trade includes:

Risk-based position sizing

ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

2:1 reward-to-risk ratio

One active trade at a time for maximum control

Key Features

Multi-timeframe logic (D1 + H1 + H4)

Clean trend-momentum structure

Dynamic risk management (percentage-based)

Works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and other major pairs

Fully autonomous – no manual intervention needed

Optimized for swing traders and part-time traders

Why Choose MTF Momentum EA H4?

Precision Over Noise: The EA avoids market noise by focusing on H4 and higher timeframes

Institutional Logic: Combines directional bias and price confirmation just like the pros

Safer Trading: With low trade frequency and solid risk-reward structure

Set and Forget: Install, optimize once, and let it trade with discipline









TreeBert EA – Modes Explained

TreeBert EA offers 3 built-in operational modes to match your trading style, risk tolerance, and testing objectives. Each mode controls how strict or flexible the signal filters behave.





1. STANDARD Mode





input EA_Mode Mode = Standard;

Recommended for: Live trading & conservative strategies





This mode activates all available signal filters, providing the cleanest and most selective entries.





Included filters:





Trend direction based on EMA (e.g. D1 EMA 200)





Momentum confirmation via MACD crossover





RSI must be within a defined neutral range





Entry candle must be bullish (Buy) or bearish (Sell)





Goal: Only enter trades when all conditions agree → fewer trades, but higher quality.





2. DEBUG Mode





input EA_Mode Mode = Debug;





Recommended for: Strategy testing, visual analysis, bug tracking





This mode uses the same filters as Standard, but additionally:





Writes detailed logs to the Strategy Tester journal





Shows current indicator values and decisions (e.g. RSI, EMA, MACD) in real-time





Helps understand why trades are skipped





Goal: Let you monitor TreeBert’s full internal logic, step by step.





3. LIGHT Mode





input EA_Mode Mode = Light;

Recommended for: High-frequency testing, aggressive entry logic





This mode skips two filters for faster, more flexible entries:





Uses only EMA (trend) + MACD (momentum)





Ignores RSI filter





Ignores bullish/bearish candle filter





Goal: Generate more signals (especially for optimization), useful in trending markets or for looser setups.





Summary Table















