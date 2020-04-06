Slope Trend Robot v1

Slope Trend Robot is the Expert Advisors trading with a combination of multiple strategy trading algorithms (Trend, Level Trading, and Money Management with Martingale recovery loss to profitable).





The Trading algorithms.

1. Follow trends with Indicators is Moving average and Envelopes.

2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL.

3. Open orders with distance.

4. Close order follow indicator's signal with a profit.





How to work?

Open BUY

When Moving Average Cross Above Envelopes Line Upper. EA open order.

When the indicator's signal Cross opposite Waiting for signal Cross BUY again for opening

To Reserve distancing each order.

Close BUY

When Moving Average Cross Below Envelopes Line Lower and average's BUY has a profit. EA closes all Buy orders.





Open SELL

When Moving Average Cross Below Envelopes Line Lower. EA open order.

When the indicator's signal Cross opposite Waiting for signal Cross SELL again for opening

To reserve distancing each order.

Close SELL

When Moving Average Cross Above Envelopes Line Upper and average's SELL has a profit. EA closes all SELL orders.





Currency Recommend: XAUUSD (GOLD), GBPJPY, (Optional: Any Pairs)

Time Frame: H1, (Optional: Any Time Frame)

The Expert Advisors can run all-time in 24 hours and any Brokers.





Expert Advisors Default parameters

SSMA : 3 (Moving Average - Period=3, MA Method=Simple, Apply to=Weighted Close (HLCC/4))

MA_Shift : 0 (Moving Average Shift=0)

Envelopes : 20 (Envelopes - Period=20, MA Method=Smoothed, Apply to=Close)

Envelopes_MA_Shift : 2 (MA Shift of Envelopes - Shift=2)

Deviation : 0.1 (Deviation of Envelopes=0.1%)

TimeFrame : current

MaxOrder : 99 (Maximum for trading)

MagicNumber: 111

(Magic Number for setting, It will be associated with each order. It ensures that EA will not modify or close orders opened by another EA running on the same account.)

Lots: 0.2 (Initial Lot Start)

LotStep : 0.2 (Next order +0.2 when occurs signal's trading)

Distance: 1000 (Distance for control trading reserve 1000 points of distancing each order. )

=Set TP Setting=

TakeProfit : 0 (Take profit in points, 0=no active)

TP($) : 3.0 (Take profit in money, 0=no active)

TrailingStop : 0 (0=no active)

=SetComment=

ShowComment : true (Active show information of trading)

FontsSize : 10

ShowLineAverage: true (Show Line average price orders Buy and Sell)

colorSell: Red (Show color line average price's SELL)

colorBuy: Blue (Show color line average price's BUY)

Width: 1 (Line's width of average price)

Style: solid (Font style)





Money Management Setting:

Example:

Initial Deposit: 2000 USD

Lots: 0.01

LotStep : 0.02

Martingale

When the indicator's signal Cross opposite Waiting for the signal to Cross again for opening.

To reserve distancing each order.

Examples of algorithms

Frist 0.01

Next trading 0.01+0.02= 0.03

Next trading 0.03+0.02= 0.05

Next trading 0.05+0.02= 0.07

etc.







