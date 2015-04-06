BollingerCandles

BollingerCandles create trades when a particular combination of Bollinger signals are satisfied.

NO Martingale.

The EA has been tested on different currency pairs (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD) for the period 2015-2022.

DETAILS

  • It can trade all instruments simultaneously. Simply attach the EA to the charts of the required currency pairs.
  • You can trade manually at the same time.
  • It is recommended to use the strategy tester to find the settings that better suits you.

CONDITIONS

  • Time frame: the robot was created for H1.

PARAMETERS

  • Period1 – Bollinger period.
  • Deviation – Bollinger deviation
  • TP_points - Take profit
  • SL_points – Stop Loss
  • Band Shift – Bollinger Band shift
  • MagicNumber – must be different between currencies
  • TOD_From_Hour - time of the day (from hour)
  • TOD_To_Hour - time of the day (to hour)
  • MM_PositionSizing – It is Balance/Posizioning size (if you have $1000 and it is set at 100000 , the lot size will be 0.01)
  • TradeMonday
  • TradeTuesday
  • TradeWednesday
  • TradeThursday
  • TradeFriday
  • MAxLongTrades - Max number of Buys
  • MaxShortTrades - Max numbers of Sells



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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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ForexCloud
Mario Cocurullo
Experts
ForexCloud create trades when a particular combination between different indicators is satisfied. It doesn’t use Martingale, but we can say almost the opposite: the EA close 50% of the trade, then the 50% of the remaining and so on, or if the sum of the open trades reach a particular value. The EA has been tested on different currency pairs (EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, AUDCAD) for the period 2012-2022. The default settings are made for the AUDUSD, I can stress enough to say "find the best va
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