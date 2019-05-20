Netsrac Correlation Trader

4.73

As a tribute to all the "quants" and "quantums" in this market who promise to make you rich quickly and easily, my Correlation Trader is now just $69 — until summer is over, or perhaps a little longer. It won't make you rich quick, but it gives you a perfect view of the potential correlation trading opportunities. Nothing more, nothing less.

Netsrac Correlation Trader (NCT) is a very powerful tool to trade positive and negative correlated currency pairs with hedged orders. 

1) It looks for positive and negative correlated pairs
2) It shows you a signal, if the correlated pairs are not in balance
3) It can "autotrade" some or all correlated pairs with your setting of time frames and signal-values (handle with care)
4) It can set the correct lot size to have pip value and daily range based optimal hedge trades
5) It can be your single tool to support your discretionary trading of correlations

You can use any time frame for the signal of the EA. Small time frames require more manual intervention than larger ones. The time frames from M30 are more suitable for automatic trading. I will gradually add more features that support both manual and automatic trading.

If you have some questions or suggestions - please feel free to contact me. Read my blog entry (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726866) to understand the settings in this EA!

Please note. This EA can not be backtested and the !DEMO IS USELESS! because it trades in a minimum of two assets at the same time (hedged orders).

If you don't know, If this expert is right for you - take advantage of the cheap testmonth. You will not regret. Alternatively, use the free DEMO, which can be found here (https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/38843).

Watch the video for a basic overview of Version 5.

A short explanation of basic concepts of this EA can be found herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726798
A short explanation of the settings and setfiles can be found  herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726866

Attention: If you do not know what a correlation is, you should not use the EA. This is a tool, not a holy grail! 

Reviews 16
Piotr Sigurski
1381
Piotr Sigurski 2025.05.16 19:53 
 

With this recent update where I can set the EA to buy and sell its absolutely outstanding. I was waiting for that. Perfect.

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2025.04.09 17:59 
 

I like it. I have owned this for a while and it took me some time to get the hang of things. Early results were mixed, but I think this latest version is good. The support from the Developer is both prompt and helpful.

Davide Orefice
357
Davide Orefice 2025.04.02 11:44 
 

Dopo una settimana 600 euro di guadagno! Per ora questo EA è una bomba!

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Piotr Sigurski
1381
Piotr Sigurski 2025.05.16 19:53 
 

With this recent update where I can set the EA to buy and sell its absolutely outstanding. I was waiting for that. Perfect.

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2025.04.09 17:59 
 

I like it. I have owned this for a while and it took me some time to get the hang of things. Early results were mixed, but I think this latest version is good. The support from the Developer is both prompt and helpful.

Davide Orefice
357
Davide Orefice 2025.04.02 11:44 
 

Dopo una settimana 600 euro di guadagno! Per ora questo EA è una bomba!

Sam Lox
196
Sam Lox 2021.07.25 17:39 
 

This EA is Great for trading Correlated Pairs. I love to be able to trade correlated pairs manually, and the automated feature is a Plus! Great customer service from Carsten. He even listened to me about adding certain features. Great Job on your product, and Good Luck on your future successes. Well done!

szkovacs
51
szkovacs 2020.10.06 13:43 
 

Helps in trading, great support from Carsten. Absolutely recommended.

luis.getino
534
luis.getino 2020.08.26 18:29 
 

Great correlation tool, a lot of functions to configure to your style

Paulus Nangoy
3545
Paulus Nangoy 2020.05.22 11:35 
 

Great EA and superb support from author.

Cyberdude
50
Cyberdude 2020.05.13 15:44 
 

For me an EA is good or bad and should therefore receive 5 star or 1 star. There is no half-good EA. Therefore, after trying this EA for a month, I find it actually useless and therefore only worth 1 star.

There are a number of reasons for this. To start, this EA as its developer repeats over and over, should not be used fully automatically. I tried that because someone commented that he had been very successful. My experience was quite the opposite. On automatic mode, several times the lot size was miscalculated. Sometimes tens of times bigger than it should be. Sometimes orders were created with 3 full lotsize instead of 0.02. I also discussed this with the developer. But actually no clear explanation for this. His response was that it shouldn't happen, but if it does, "clear" this or do that. But it happened again afterwards. In short, automatic trading with this is absolutely wrong and this EA is certainly not suitable for being used automatically. Don't even dare! To be honest, the developer himself says that several times.

Then it should only be used as a tool. That comes down to the trader's judgment to open or close a trade (=Discretionary trading). I tried that too, the funny thing was that it didn't matter at all whether I followed the advice of the EA or not. It was randomly right and wrong. In other words, even if you are not going to use it automatically, it will not help you. It is like an extra indicator on your chart. And of course just as helpful as a regular indicator.

Another reason (as many have already mentioned here) is that the panel occupies the entire chart and worse, it is too big for the chart with no possibility to shrink the panel. Developer's advice was to do positive and negative correlation separately. I did that too, but it remained unworkable. Then he said it is due to current market conditions! In any case, I find it very mediocre in terms of user experience.

These were the main reasons for my 1 star rating. There were also some bad user experience reasons, but I will leave that here.

For the record:

I used it every day for almost a whole month.

I have used different demo accounts with different settings, all of which can be found here and on the developers blog.

After a while I had to put the EA on 4 different charts and filter the correlations for that chart, otherwise I wouldn't be able to see the bottom half of the panel. But I kept an eye on all charts.

That's why I find this EA to be of no use. It shows some correlation numbers. So what? There are so many indicators (no EA) that show it much better. It randomly calculates wrong. You cannot put it on a chart. Ultimately, it's result/advice is nothing but flipping a coin.

Carsten Pflug
14710
Reply from developer Carsten Pflug 2021.01.27 12:41
We had already discussed it. You are of the opinion that there is no working strategy. You are rarely here at mql5.com and you almost never buy a product here. Now you have chosen my product to vent your frustration. There are so many EAs here that are just overpriced crap. I'm not trying to sell you a holy grail. I'm saying explicitly that the performance is not good enough for fully automated trading. I am completely honest - and you give me a 1 star rating... I find that very unfair.
Lucy
550
Lucy 2020.05.07 12:30 
 

Still evaluating

Wichai Chomvijit
1128
Wichai Chomvijit 2020.03.23 06:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Youtthana Thongma
228
Youtthana Thongma 2020.03.15 10:36 
 

Good system, easy to use.

With layouts that are easy to understand And good support

When start making profits, therefore ensuring Thanks to the development team

Sanjoy Banerjee
496
Sanjoy Banerjee 2020.02.20 16:41 
 

I would start by saying that if you know what is correlation trading, this EA is probably you would be looking for. It is so much feature rich, that you would be surprised that these things are even possible at the first place. I have been looking for this EA for quite some time, and had been trading manually. It was very tedious as this form of trading is statically driven, it requires lot of calculation on the fly and here this EA comes handy. The entry and exit is so much amazing as you can place one pair trade on one click. Finally as Carsten also mentioned in the description, if you know what is strategy behind you can go ahead with this.

I also want to give 5 stars to Carsten who has been a fantastic support to me when I was not able to make this EA work for some software issues on my computer.

Peiro Rahbari
555
Peiro Rahbari 2019.08.21 17:10 
 

I AM VERY HAPPY to find a power expert and fabulous and best author

Georgios B.
563
Georgios B. 2019.08.10 11:58 
 

Seems nice product. Author is great and supportive. Will re-evaluate later if needed.

Andrea Connelly
126
Andrea Connelly 2019.07.05 08:16 
 

Thank-you Carsten, will be renewing the EA next week 🙏

Andrew Lee
2543
Andrew Lee 2019.05.29 01:58 
 

I really like correlation trading, and this EA is a great tool. The interface is well thought out and easy to use, and Carsten is quick to respond to questions and rectify problems. So far, positive results on my live account.

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