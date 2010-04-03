Safe Fund EA

SAFE FUND EA is a carefully created expert advisor for long term traders like hedge funds, banks and financial institutions. It trades safely and does not look to gain abnormal profits.

It does not trade often, except its strict market conditions are met. It does NOT use dangerous trading strategies like martingale, grid or hedging.

The EA assesses the market and looks for safe entry and exit points to keep drawdown low and profits high. It is not for scalpers, but those who have the discipline to allow it work for a long time.

Check my test screenshots for recommended settings for EURUSD. Other currency pairs shall be added later.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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