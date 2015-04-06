Oceania Emperor AI

Oceania Emperor AI EA always  profit results are variable and determined according to the market movement.The indicators used in EA expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy ,It was developed by ENZOFXEA team in Germany with experienced traders with more than 15 years of trading experience.

  • It's multi currency  { AUCAD , AUDNZD , NZDCAD } You launch all three currency pairs at the same time and the activity is high.
  • All types of brokers also work and are accepted.
  • you can USE FOR COPY TRADING and anyone can follow your signals .
  • NOT SCALIPER OR HFT

NOTEEEEEEEEE:   If you want to get exactly 72 Billion $ in 16 years result, please change the ( Maximum ) option in the 99.90% Tick data suit to 10000000 , commision:5 $ , GMT Ofset: +2  US 

balance:3000    Risk: 200
 I will share my live signals from this expert starting this week.
  • Default EA setting is correct  
  • Time Frame :  Best time M5  
  • first deposit minimum :  1000 Dollars
  • AUCAD , AUDNZD , NZDCAD
  • Pls test Backtest with 3000$ , and just change risk between 200 to 3000
  • Risk 3000 =  LOW Risk 
  • Risk 1500 = Medium Risk 
  • Risk  200 = High Risk 

Important note : 

To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work.

please go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here

(  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :  http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml   )    

After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, 

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor


Requirements , Important points for running a EA:

Account type required: ECN 

Broker type: Works in all brokers , My recommendation is to use brokers that have low leverage, such as IC Markets 1:500  RAW Spread  type account and have Max 10 point spread on ERSGD 

Best Currency Pairs:   AUCAD , AUDNZD , NZDCAD

Monthly profit limit: depends on your risk, which is adjusted by changing the size of the lot in the EA parameter

TimeFrame : Best time M5 


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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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