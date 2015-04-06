Eurjpy Awesome Oscillator Master MT4
- Experts
-
Tomas VanekI am a algotrader uses genetic algorithms to search for new strategies.
- Version: 1.0
The EJ_15_201514104_S_SM_CF_SQ4 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURJPY using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/eurjpy-awesome-oscillator-master/
Key details are:
MagicNumber: 201514104
Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
Trading Options
Weekend Trading: Allowed
Daily Exit: Disabled
Friday Exit: Enabled at 21:00
Signal Time Range: Not limited
Max Trades/Day: No limit
Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): No predefined limits
Entry Signals
Long Entry: Triggered when the Awesome Oscillator is falling and Pivots indicator has been falling for 6 bars, 5 bars ago.
Short Entry: Triggered when the Awesome Oscillator is rising and Pivots indicator has been rising for 6 bars, 5 bars ago.
Entry Rules
Long Entry: Opens long orders at the 40-period SMA minus 2.20 times the Bollinger Bands Width Ratio (BB Width Ratio) of the last 353 bars, with a SL of 9.3 * ATR(37). Order is valid for 139 bars.
Short Entry: Opens short orders at the 40-period SMA plus 2.20 times the Bollinger Bands Width Ratio (BB Width Ratio) of the last 353 bars, with a SL of 9.3 * ATR(37). Order is valid for 139 bars.
Exit Rules
Long Exit: Closes full position if market is long and no LongEntrySignal is active.
Short Exit: Closes full position if market is short and no ShortEntrySignal is active.
Features
- Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).
- AI based strategy
- Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.
- No martingale, no grid, no scalp.
- No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
- User-friendly settings.
- All settings optimized, ready for real trading.
- Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market.