RoNz Ultimate EA

When you are on the way, the GPS detects wrong points on your way, at that moment you decide if you pay attention to the GPS and turn around if possible. Or continue on your way. This system detects the points where the market has to continue in the trend or initiate the return to the range. It allows the trader to choose the appropriate direction. And as the market moves away from our point, the intensity of our decision increases. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used wi