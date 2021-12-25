RoNz Ultimate EA

This EA uses most popular Indicators to test your own strategy and use it to trade. You can combine each Indicator to match your strategy. Many features included like Auto Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Profit Lock, Pending Orders, Etc. Each Indicator has additional parameters eg. TimeFrame, Signal Method, Reverse Signal.


Indicators

  1. Moving Average 1/2/3
  2. Parabolic SAR
  3. MACD
  4. Envelopes
  5. Bollinger Bands
  6. Alligator
  7. Fractals
  8. ADX
  9. Stochastic
  10. RVI
  11. RSI
  12. CCI
  13. DeMarker
  14. Momentum
  15. ATR


Additional Indicators

  1. Open/Close 1&2
  2. High/Low 1&2
  3. Bar Points
  4. Volume
  5. 6 MA


Input parameters

Strategy Settings

  • Strategy Name
  • Strategy Check Method: (Tick by Tick/Bar by Bar) - Checking entry/exit strategy Tick by Tick/Bar by Bar.
  • Entry Mode: (Exact Signal - Entry/exit when all indicator shows exact signal. Trend Change - Entry/exit only availabe when trend changed. Consecutive All - will open live/pending orders continously when indicator still match. Consecutive Pending - only continously open pending orders.)
  • Must Match All Indicator: Determine whether signal must match all combined indicators or one of combined indicators.
  • Reverse All Signals: Reverse all signal.

Indicator Settings

  • Indicator Name: (Disable - Entry/Exit - Entry - Exit)
  • All Indicator Parameters: All default indicator input parameters.
  • TimeFrame
  • Buffer Shift
  • Signal Method: Determine how the indicator triggering entry/exit signal.
  • Reverse Signal: Reverse all signals.

Time Settings

  • Start/Stop Hour/Minute: Trading start/stop hour/minute.
  • Close Losses/Profit Orders on Stop Time: Close all order when account is in loss/profit.
  • Max. Loss to Close (Points): Max. Loss to reach before closing losses orders after stop time.
  • Min. Profit to Close (Points): Min. Profit. to reach before closing profit orders after stop time.

Day Settings

  • Start/Stop Day: Trading start/stop day.
  • Close All Orders on Stop Day: Close all orders when reach stop day.

Trade Settings

  • Symbol Pair: Required Symbol.
  • Time Frame: Required TimeFrame.
  • Minimum Balance: Min. required balance.
  • Max. Opened Orders
  • Allow Buy/Sell Order

Pending Orders Settings

  • Initial Pending Orders: Amount of initial pending orders.
  • Allow Buy Limit/Stop, Sell Limit/Stop
  • Limit/Stop Order Distance (Points): Distance between pending orders.
  • Expiration (Hours): Set expiration time.

Martingale Settings

  • Min. Martingale Order Distance (Points): Min. distance to open martingale order.
  • Only When Hedging Detected: (True/False) Allow Averaging Only When Hedging Detected.
  • Max. Orders to Look For Breakeven Close: Max. Order to reach before EA look for breakeven close.
  • Min. Profit For Breakeven Close ($): Min. Profit to reach for breakeven close.

Averaging Settings

  • Min. Averaging Order Distance (Points): Min. distance to open averaging order.

Lots Settings

  • Lots Type
  • Risk Type
  • Max. Risk Point Type
  • Fixed Max. Risk (Points): Value for Fixed Risk Point type.
  • Maximum Lot Risk (%)
  • Lot Size
  • Lot Factor: Lot factor for used with increased lots type.

Risk/Reward Settings

  • Session StopLoss (Pips): Fixed stop loss for all opened orders.
  • Max. Profit/Loss ($ / %): Max. profit/losses/percent losses in money. All orders will closed when reach one of these values.
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Exit By SL or TP Only: Exit only when hitting SL/TP.
  • Place Pending Order When Profit Order Closed: Enable EA to place pending order when last order closed with profit.
  • Keep Order Locked With Profit: Keep order locked with profit opened.

One By One Breakeven Settings

  • One by One Breakeven: (true/false) Close largest loss order when total profitable orders can breakeven one of loss orders
  • Target Profit When Executing Breakeven ($): Target profit when executing breakeven
  • Min. Loss for Order That Want to Breakeven ($): Minimum loss for order that you want to breakeven

Auto Stop Loss (Bar-Based) Settings

  • Previous Bar Counts: Amount of previous bar to counts.
  • SL to High/Low Points: Distance between stoploss and detected High/Low.
  • Max. StopLoss
  • Max. StopLoss Method: (Deny Order/Limit Stoploss) – Action take when auto-sl reach Max. stop loss.

Auto Take Profit (SL-Based Settings)

  • Ratio from Stop Loss: Set TP ratio based on stop loss.

Profit Locking Settings

  • Lock Profit After (Points): Points to reach when locking profit.
  • Profit Lock (Points): Amount of points to lock when reach above value.

Trailing Stop Settings

  • Trailing Method: (Step Keep Distance/Classic/Step by Step/Based on SL-Ratio) - Determine trailing stop method.
  • Trailing Stop/Step (Points)
  • Ratio from SL (SL-Based Ratio Only): Trailing stop ratio based on SL points.

Other Trade Settings

  • Enable ECN Mode
  • Slippage
  • Max. Spread: Max. spread allowed to open trade.
  • Max. Gap: Max. gap allowed to open trade.
  • Magic Number
  • Order Comments

Notification Settings

  • Notify by Alert/Sound/Email/Push

Info Settings

  • Show on Price Info
  • Show Right Info
  • Show Max/Min Profit/Loss Label/VLine
  • Show Session Closed Vline
  • Create Session Report File (.CSV): Create trades session report file in .CSV format. Useful for drawdown analyzing purpose.
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MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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