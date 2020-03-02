Best Win EA
- Experts
- Chun Kit Lee
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 7 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The Spacial
§Two System in this EA,Normal System is a Trend tradeing，Contrarian System is a martingale .
§The
Trend trade add order increase profit.
§Have a simple CCY Power system.
§Recording of top price & reach a certain distance reopen order.§Can Set the Time setting use on night scalper.
This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, , or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized for any symbols, please find your own setting before use.Minimal recommended deposit: $1000 per 0.01 lot.
