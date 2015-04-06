Space X mt4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Space X it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.
The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of
independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions
Space X It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.
Space X is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
Space X 18 neural net have working in parallel. Whit 93 input for personalized your tradind.
See Video Here: https://youtu.be/Q_NqHYkQqNk
Space X 18 neural net have working in parallel. Whit 93 input for personalized your tradind.
See Video Here: https://youtu.be/Q_NqHYkQqNk
See Video Here: https://youtu.be/Q_NqHYkQqNk
Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
"Safety first" approach in development.
Stress-tests on historical data 15 years for multiple pairs.
Fully automatic.
Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
Fast VPS a most.
The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
Input parameters: See instruction here: https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/739461
See Videotutorial of input parameters here: https://youtu.be/hlKDP4ZFYHQ
------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
Try the FREE demo now!