Endless Grid
- Experts
- Sigit Hariyono
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 22 March 2024
- Activations: 20
Endless Grid is a grid type trading robot. It uses grid and averaging to send orders and does not use martingale. This robot works by continuously sending order without indicator according to grid distance. It can be a handy tool as a rebate hunter. This EA can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs.
Setting Parameters:
- Expert Name - EA name and trades comment.
- Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.
- Lotsize - Lot size.
- Trailing - Trailing order. if this set to 0 then trailing will be disable.
- TakeProfit - Take Profit for single order.
- StopLoss Singe Order - Stop Loss for every single order.
- TakeProfit Cumulative - Take Profit for multiple averaging orders.
- Slippage - Slippage.
- Grid Distance - Distance between order.
Recommendations:
- Ranging Pairs (AUDCAD, EURGBP, NZDCHF, CADCHF, AUDCHF, EURCHF, AUDNZD).
- Turn off EA manually during high impact news.
- Account that support hedging.
