Undefeated Triangle MT4

Description

This product was created as part of a project "PULSE OF MARKET".

EA "Undefeated Triangle" is a system that works with price interaction between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Based on historical observations, these pairs often show correlated movements, where price action may return after strong directional moves. This behavior allows the use of a grid-based approach for managing such situations.

EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD.

MT5 version

Advantages

Lower price compared to similar products

Can operate on small accounts

No complicated parameters

Simple to set up

Parameters

Short Name (In Comment Section) – appears in Journal or Account History

Print Logs On Chart – on/off info panel

Display Options – adjust for different resolutions

One Chart Setup Pairs – list of symbols (adjust for suffix)

Magic – trade identifier

No more Initial Trades – disables new initial trades

Symbols open same time – number of symbols traded simultaneously

Lot Sizing Method – select according to risk preference

Fixed Lot – initial lot size

Deposit load % – adjusts exposure

Lot Sizing Method

Fixed Lot

Low Risk – conservative approach

Mid Risk – moderate approach

Significant Risk – increased exposure

High Risk – higher exposure

Maxed Risk – aggressive approach

Deposit load % – based on equity and margin

With lower leverage, higher risk settings may require larger equity. Adjust settings according to account size and broker conditions.

Requirements

Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Timeframe: M15

Correct suffix if required

Low spread and stable execution recommended

Continuous operation recommended

Disclaimer

Martingale strategies increase the risk of significant drawdowns.