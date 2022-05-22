Undefeated Triangle MT4

4.5

Description

This product was created as part of a project "PULSE OF MARKET".

EA "Undefeated Triangle" is a system that works with price interaction between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Based on historical observations, these pairs often show correlated movements, where price action may return after strong directional moves. This behavior allows the use of a grid-based approach for managing such situations.

EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD.

MT5 version

Advantages

  • Lower price compared to similar products

  • Can operate on small accounts

  • No complicated parameters

  • Simple to set up

Parameters

  • Short Name (In Comment Section) – appears in Journal or Account History

  • Print Logs On Chart – on/off info panel

  • Display Options – adjust for different resolutions

  • One Chart Setup Pairs – list of symbols (adjust for suffix)

  • Magic – trade identifier

  • No more Initial Trades – disables new initial trades

  • Symbols open same time – number of symbols traded simultaneously

  • Lot Sizing Method – select according to risk preference

  • Fixed Lot – initial lot size

  • Deposit load % – adjusts exposure

Lot Sizing Method

  • Fixed Lot

  • Low Risk – conservative approach

  • Mid Risk – moderate approach

  • Significant Risk – increased exposure

  • High Risk – higher exposure

  • Maxed Risk – aggressive approach

  • Deposit load % – based on equity and margin

With lower leverage, higher risk settings may require larger equity. Adjust settings according to account size and broker conditions.

Requirements

  • Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Correct suffix if required

  • Low spread and stable execution recommended

  • Continuous operation recommended

Disclaimer

Martingale strategies increase the risk of significant drawdowns.


Reviews 15
Felix Yuwono
847
Felix Yuwono 2023.07.29 04:13 
 

Positive review !!!

minachann
1662
minachann 2023.04.30 16:21 
 

One of the few EAs that can be used with MQL5.

Sathit Sukhirun
4368
Sathit Sukhirun 2023.03.02 16:06 
 

Good Ea

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This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
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Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
YinYang hedging
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YinYang hedging This is a fully automatic EA base on two currency hedging.The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with any type of market, and the performance is stable. Using Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; EA loading currency:currency A,currency B do not need to loading the EA; Minimum account funds:$1000; When used,the parameters "Test" should be adjusted to "false" from "true" by default; VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised; Currency pairs are recommended:A-GBPUSD，B-EURUSD；
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Undefeated Triangle MT5
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SwapDetector
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TICK ANALYZER PRO – Professional Tick-Level Analysis Real-time tick visualization tool for M1 charts. Analyze bid/ask spreads, tick patterns, and market microstructure at millisecond precision. Author's Note: Why I Built This Tool From my professional trading experience, I have always deeply analyzed tick data to truly evaluate price action at key market levels. Understanding slippage during position entry and exit is crucial, especially when developing robust Expert Advisors (EAs) or execution
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[Deleted] 2023.11.22 18:34 
 

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Felix Yuwono
847
Felix Yuwono 2023.07.29 04:13 
 

Positive review !!!

minachann
1662
minachann 2023.04.30 16:21 
 

One of the few EAs that can be used with MQL5.

Sathit Sukhirun
4368
Sathit Sukhirun 2023.03.02 16:06 
 

Good Ea

Zimon Szeto
603
Zimon Szeto 2023.01.23 17:35 
 

Run the EA for a few weeks, satisfied with its stable profits. Thanks Nauris.

jvwfinance
30
jvwfinance 2022.12.14 05:09 
 

NIce EA.

Zhi Song Tuo Ge Ti Mu Xuan Li Ning
624
Zhi Song Tuo Ge Ti Mu Xuan Li Ning 2022.11.26 15:16 
 

我问了作者更好用的方法没回复，可我还是希望作者回复给我介绍最好之用的方法，为了作者的幸苦给5星好评

Nauris Zukas
7997
Reply from developer Nauris Zukas 2022.11.26 18:26
Sir, if you are not well acquainted with the grid-martingale strategy, please do not change TP, SL, and do not use disproportionate risk settings. This will leads to losses (therefore I am so skeptical to add new additional settings in my EA). Please use the default settings to get the best of the grid-martingale strategy. Default settings are optimized for best results. Even with high risk settings, EA "Undefeated Triangle" works well already for a long time. Please read the EA description for risk advice. If you have any questions, please contact me.
Wei Rui De
327
Wei Rui De 2022.11.17 07:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrew
2890
Andrew 2022.11.15 16:21 
 

We have rated the Undefeated Triangle 5 stars for the following reasons; 1. It works in live mode on my broker better than developer's account, 2. Nauris is a smart, experienced, talented, honest, and responsive developer. 3. EA is priced right. But for anyone contemplating the purchase of this EA, you have to bear in mind that live performance as of November 15, 2022 is about 35 weeks. It's still a relatively new EA and you would want to be careful about over-allocating your capital to a new EA. Undefeated Triangle has had a very successful product launch but it is still relatively new. So, although I rate it 5 stars, you have to be careful about how much of your portfolio is allocated to a relatively new strategy. September 20, 2023 update: We have been using the EA for one year now. On low risk settings we made 90% with a 10% drawdown. This is better than I would have expected. The product has exceeded our expectations. 2/16/24 Update: we have been using Undefeated Triangle for almost 18 months now. We are up +132% on a 14% drawdown using low risk settings. This is one of the better products on mql5.

Arthur Arthur
153
Arthur Arthur 2022.10.23 18:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chun Ming Cheng
206
Chun Ming Cheng 2022.09.26 12:36 
 

his EA is copy waka and he remove the big drawdown. so you cannot backtest the real drawdown. I lost $30000 because I don't knwo the real risk

Takayuki Yoshida
431
Takayuki Yoshida 2022.05.31 11:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xinhe Xiang
1248
Xinhe Xiang 2022.05.31 09:02 
 

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Nico Venter
71
Nico Venter 2022.05.24 20:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

stanley chui
103
stanley chui 2022.05.24 14:42 
 

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