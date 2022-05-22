Undefeated Triangle MT4
- Experts
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Nauris ZukasTrading in Forex since 2001.
Developing EA's since 2005.
Third place winner in Automated Trading Championship 2008.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/114185
- Version: 3.3
- Updated: 19 February 2026
- Activations: 10
Description
This product was created as part of a project "PULSE OF MARKET".
EA "Undefeated Triangle" is a system that works with price interaction between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Based on historical observations, these pairs often show correlated movements, where price action may return after strong directional moves. This behavior allows the use of a grid-based approach for managing such situations.
EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD.
Advantages
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Lower price compared to similar products
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Can operate on small accounts
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No complicated parameters
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Simple to set up
Parameters
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Short Name (In Comment Section) – appears in Journal or Account History
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Print Logs On Chart – on/off info panel
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Display Options – adjust for different resolutions
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One Chart Setup Pairs – list of symbols (adjust for suffix)
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Magic – trade identifier
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No more Initial Trades – disables new initial trades
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Symbols open same time – number of symbols traded simultaneously
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Lot Sizing Method – select according to risk preference
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Fixed Lot – initial lot size
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Deposit load % – adjusts exposure
Lot Sizing Method
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Fixed Lot
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Low Risk – conservative approach
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Mid Risk – moderate approach
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Significant Risk – increased exposure
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High Risk – higher exposure
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Maxed Risk – aggressive approach
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Deposit load % – based on equity and margin
With lower leverage, higher risk settings may require larger equity. Adjust settings according to account size and broker conditions.
Requirements
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Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
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Timeframe: M15
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Correct suffix if required
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Low spread and stable execution recommended
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Continuous operation recommended
Disclaimer
Martingale strategies increase the risk of significant drawdowns.
Positive review !!!