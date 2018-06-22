NC Night EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 22 June 2018
- Activations: 10
NC Night EA is an ultra-short-term EA system based on moving average during the night swing market, supporting single currency or multi-currency operations.
- Short-term operation when oscillating at night.
- According to the average movement of the swing period, judge the timing of entry.
- Set the stop loss range by yourself and the risk is more controllable
- The risk level can be flexibly set. Of course, risk and profit are often proportional too.
Parameters
- MoneyManagementType: Fund management model.
- Risk: Percentage of funding risk.
- Lots: Order Lots.
- MagicNumber: Chart unique identifier (please set different values for multiple charts).
- TimeZone: Server Time Zone
- StopLoss: Forced Stop Loss Points (pips), in the range of 2-999
- ProfitLoss: Profit Points (pips), Must be greater than 0
- MaxSpreads: Maximum spread
- OneHourProfitLoss: the order holds more than 1 hour profit points
- TwoHourProfitLoss: order holds more than 2 hours profit points
Settings
- When MoneyManagementType is set to automatic, the order lot size will be automatically set according to the account funds.
- When the MoneyManagementType is set to Fixedlot, orders will be fixed according to Lots.
- The rest of the parameters recommend the default value
- Platform Type Recommended ECN or Low Spread STP
Recommended pairs and timeframes
- M15:AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,CADCHF,CADJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF
- Leverage >=50:1
Real display account
- https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/425964