SAWA Framework EA FULL
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.30
- Updated: 5 October 2019
- Activations: 5
SAWA Framework is the perfect tool for automatic or manual trading !
How does it work?
You can trade manually or use it in automatic mode with your own strategy. The expert advisor opens a position when all signals enabled agree on the direction of the trend.
It includes
- 3 types of Money Management:
- Fix Lot.
- Auto-lot calculated with a percentage of the account Balance in risk.
- Auto-lot calculated with a multiplier of the previous position.
- 3 types of Martingales:
- Disable.
- Enable adding in profit.
- Enable adding against.
- Enable adding in opposite directions in a range.
- +30 indicators of 5 types with:
- Custom indicators.
- Trend Indicators.
- Oscillators indicators.
- Volumes indicators.
- Bill Williams indicators (With signals according with some of the B.W. Dimensions).
Information Panel
Trade Settings info:
- Trade Type.
- Money Management.
- Martingale.
- Stop-loss / Distance to average (add against) / Tunnel Martingale Range.
- Take-Profit / Distance to average (add in profit).
Market Conditions info:
- Server time.
- Current Spread.
- Average Spread of the last 100 ticks.
- Stop Level: minimum distance to set the Stop-Loss/Take-Profit.
- Tick Latency: Time in MS from the last Tick of the price.
- Code Execution time: Time in MS that takes to the computer to read and execute the actions of the expert’s code. A good performance would be a value under 20 MS.
Current Exposure info:
- Total Trades: Number of orders open by the EA ( Magic Number ).
- Profit: of the current trades in account currency.
- Break-even price.
- Exposure: ( Long Lots – Short Lots ) .
- Max Net Exposure: Absolute value of the maximum exposure according with the Money Management and Martingale settings.
- Maximum drawdown: maximum loss according to the maximum net exposure and stop-loss. In live trading you have to count the margin requirements that are not included in the Maximum drawdownin order to control your free margin.
Input Parameters
EA settings
- Trade Type: Auto Trade / Manual trade ( with trade panel ).
- Allow Buy / Sell: for Auto Trade mode.
- Close Positions Without Open More.
- Time Filter to trade.
- Max Spread.
- Max Slippage.
- Magic Number.
Money management settings
- Martingale Type:
- Disable.
- Add in Profit.
- Add Against.
- Tunnel Martingale.
- Max Trades: if martingale is enable.
- Money Management (type):
- Fix Lot.
- Auto-lot Risk Per cent.
- Auto lot Multiplier.
- Risk Per cent: for Risk Per cent MM.
- Profit Per cent to close all.
- Lot Size: for Fix lot MM.
- Lot Multiplier: if martingale is enable.
Stop Loss Settings
- Lock Profit: Disable / Trailing stop / Break even.
- Trailing Stop / Break-even Distance (in pips).
- Take Profit / Stop Loss Mode:
- Manual.
- ATR Multiplier (only available if martingale is disable).
- Manual TP–SL.
- ATR SL-TP Multiplier.
- ATR Period for TP-SL.
Indicators structure.
- Use Indicator: Enable or Disable the indicator signal.
- Indicator Input Settings.
- Indicator Shift: Shift = 0 will generate the signal in real time ticks. Shift = 1 will generate the signal at the open of the next candle.
- Indicator Signal (if any).
Author
Alejandro Funes.