Atr Grid Maker Pro

This Expert Advisor uses ATR as CORE indicator for GRID operative.ATR measures intrinsec volatility. Using ATR on a GRID, you will give enought space between lines considering current volatility.


On this EA, you can set ATR period and timeframe parameters, and also you can set a ATR multiplier factor, to increase margin between each GRID level. In the same way, you can also configure the number of GRID levels (up and down) as well as the color of the drawn lines.


In addition, it has a start/end time filter with hour:minutes, parameters to close profit operations (or not) and loss operations (or not) when time filter is finished.

It also includes optimization functions:

  • A trend filter with moving average, where you can set period, class (simple, exponential, etc.) and timeframe.
  • An ADX filter, to force certain trend force.
  • A Heiken Ashi filter, to use this kind of candle to operate.

(all filters are optional).

Finally, you can set orders, if you want to operate buy and/or sell, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even and Trailing Stop, all of them considering GRID blocks. You can also set magic number and max spread and max slippage filters.


Parameters

ATR CONFIG

  • ATR_Period: Number of periods for ATR indicator.
  • ATR_Factor: Factor for ATR used in GRID.
  • ATR_TimeFrame: TimeFrame used on ATR indicador.

LINES CONFIG

  • LinesAboveNumber: Lines number above GRID.
  • LinesBelowNumber: Lines number below GRID.
  • LinesColour: Set the lines colour.

TIME CONFIG

  • DrawTimeFilter: Draws (or not) time filter.
  • StartTime: Set start time filter.
  • FinishTime: Set finish time filter.
  • CloseEndProfit: Closes profit orders at finish time.
  • CloseEndLoss: Closes losses orders at finish time.

MOV AVER FILTER

  • MovingAvFilter: Enables/Disables moving average filter.
  • MovingAVPeriod: Moving average period.
  • MovingAvMethod: Moving average method.
  • MovingAVTimeFrame: Moving average TimeFrame.

ADX FILTER

  • EnableADX: Enables/Disables ADX filter.
  • ADXPeriod: ADX period.
  • ADXLevel: Minimum ADX level to pass filter.

HEIKEN ASHI FILTER

  • EnableHeikenAshi: Enables/Disables Heiken Ashi filter.
  • HeikenAshiTimeFrame: Heiken Ashi TimeFrame.

ORDER CONFIG

  • Buy: Enable buy.
  • Sell: Enable sell.
  • TP_Blocks: GRID blocks to TakeProfit.
  • SL_Blocks: GRID blocks to StopLoss.
  • BE_blocks: GRID blocks to BreakEven.
  • TS_blocks: GRID blocks to TrailingStop.
  • Slippage_Max: Slippage maximum.
  • Spread_Max: Spread maximum.
  • LotSize: Lot size.
  • magicnum: Magic number.
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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