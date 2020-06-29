BalanceInjection

Balance Injection EA is an adaptive expert, which is scanning old signal to catch right Trend and jump to market by creating single order.

Balance Injection Expert users can set their maximal DD in the expert setting and is preferable to attach it to EURUSD chart.

Expert is already pre-set with optimum setting and is advisable to use the default setting for beginner users.

Balance should be at least 5000 USD to keep maximal DD in a good position. 


FOR Beginner Users please use Input Settings in the attached screen images:




Working Pairs :

USDCHF - GBPUSD - EURUSD - USDCAD - AUDUSD - EURGBP - EURAUD - GBPCHF - AUDNZD - AUDCAD

OR any 5 Digits Pairs in format x.xxxxx


BalanceInjection Setting:

- M : is the Multiplication factor for the reverse Order, According to this Value the lot size will be multiplied sequentially to Balance the Equity with the Old Balance Value.

- ProfitPip : is the desired Profit Pip for the normal trading mode.

- Balance_Profit:  this Value is in USD dollar or according to the Account currency, if you put 50, that mean the system will close the injection mode after adding 50 USD to your Balance.

- lotdeal: is the risk variable and according to this value, the normal lotsize will be calculated automatically depending on AccountBalance.

- maximumlot: is the Maximum lotsize for the Money Management Process.  

- Maximum_DD: Mean the Maximum draw down for the existing Balance, if you type (0.90), that mean the EA will close  all opened position if the Equity lose 10% from the existing Balance.

-Scanning: is a value for the history scanning Period to determine the trend value, and to setup the magic values for Long Or Short trading positions.

-SP : is the accepted Spread value to active BalanceInjection EA.


Note: it is preferable to attache Balance Injection EA to M5 Period, please not attach it to Period 1M.



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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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