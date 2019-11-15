MyNewsTrader is a powerful and fully automatic EA that trades during news times.

Due its heavy customization ability you can make it trade on your own your pre-defined strategy using market, stop or limit orders, advanced targets and different trail types.

It is designed to run as a 'set and forget' EA meaning you don't have to type in any event times to trade, but you can also use it as a manual trader with its on chart buttons.

There is built in event scanner that will look for string matches in the news title and only trade those events it has a match for.

Recommendations Choosing a good broker is critical because many brokers are widening the spread a lot during news times and that will make it a lot harder to profit during those times Use a VPS close to your broker for better fill prices and faster execution times FIFO restrictions? Change setting 'Order count per side' to 1

Signals

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/151740

General settings

Order comments

Magicnumber - 0=autogenerate

Broker to GMT offset hours - important! example: -2 is when gmt is 2 hours behind brokertime

Maximum spread allowed - 0=any

Slippage - 0=any

Trade direction - choose trade directions

buy



sell



both

Order type - choose ordertype to use

marketorders



stoporders



limitorders

Ecn method - sl/tp is set after order becomes a market order

Stealth orders - hide sl/tp from broker, you can also use this if your broker has minstop limitations

News settings

Include High impact - include high impact news

Include Medium impact - include medium impact news

Include Low impact - include low impact news

Include USD news - include USD events even if the current symbol is non a non USD

TradeEventStr - search for stringmatches in event name to trade. example "FOMC, CPI, Retail Sales". leave empty to include all events

SkipEventStr - search for stringmatches in event name to not trade. example "speaks, Speaks, Conference" leave empty to disable this filter

Show newstime verticle lines - show vertical lines when news times are on chart

Open orders +/- seconds to newstime - create/open order this many seconds to (+) or before (-) news. example: -5 will create orders 5 seconds before newstime

Trade settings

Order counter per side - how many orders above and below price to create. only works if stop/limit orders are chosen

First order distance/entry - how many points from price to create first pending orders. or after how many points price have to move to enter marketorder.

Order to order distance - how many points between pending orders

Delete pending order after seconds - all pending orders will be deleted or it will not enter marketorder after this many seconds

Stoploss - 0=no stoploss

Takeprofit - 0=no takeprofit

First target - 0=disable first target. if disables Takeprofit is only target

First target partitial close percentage - close this pecentage of active lots when first target is hit

First target move to Breakeven - enable/disable move stoploss to breakeven if first target is hit

Trailing distance - trailstop distance (0=disable trailstop)

Trailing jump - trailstop jump/step (0=disable trailjump)

Trailing candle - enable/disable last candle trail mode

Trailing fractal - enable/disable fractal trail mode

Trailing fractal and psar - enable/disable psar mixed with fractal. only works if fractal tail mode is enabled

Trailing indicator timeframe - choose witch timeframe to get values from if candle/fractal/psar trail mode is enabled

Breakeven - move stoploss to breakeven after this many points (0=disable)

Breakeven jump - breakeven locks in this many points in profit (0=disable)

Money management

Lots method - choose lots calculation method

fixed_lots



margin_mm



risk_mm

Lots value - lots size or percentage depending on what Lots_method you have chosen

Tradetime settings