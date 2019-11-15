MyNewsTrader

MyNewsTrader is a powerful and fully automatic EA that trades during news times.

Due its heavy customization ability you can make it trade on your own your pre-defined strategy using market, stop or limit orders, advanced targets and different trail types.

It is designed to run as a 'set and forget' EA meaning you don't have to type in any event times to trade, but you can also use it as a manual trader with its on chart buttons.

There is built in event scanner that will look for string matches in the news title and only trade those events it has a match for.

Recommendations

  1. Choosing a good broker is critical because many brokers are widening the spread a lot during news times and that will make it a lot harder to profit during those times
  2. Use a VPS close to your broker for better fill prices and faster execution times
  3. FIFO restrictions? Change setting 'Order count per side' to 1

Signals

  • https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/151740

General settings

  • Order comments
  • Magicnumber - 0=autogenerate
  • Broker to GMT offset hours - important! example: -2 is when gmt is 2 hours behind brokertime
  • Maximum spread allowed - 0=any
  • Slippage - 0=any
  • Trade direction - choose trade directions
    • buy
    • sell
    • both
  • Order type - choose ordertype to use
    • marketorders
    • stoporders
    • limitorders
  • Ecn method - sl/tp is set after order becomes a market order
  • Stealth orders - hide sl/tp from broker, you can also use this if your broker has minstop limitations

News settings

  • Include High impact - include high impact news
  • Include Medium impact - include medium impact news
  • Include Low impact - include low impact news
  • Include USD news - include USD events even if the current symbol is non a non USD
  • TradeEventStr - search for stringmatches in event name to trade. example "FOMC, CPI, Retail Sales". leave empty to include all events
  • SkipEventStr - search for stringmatches in event name to not trade. example "speaks, Speaks, Conference" leave empty to disable this filter
  • Show newstime verticle lines - show vertical lines when news times are on chart
  • Open orders +/- seconds to newstime - create/open order this many seconds to (+) or before (-) news. example: -5 will create orders 5 seconds before newstime

Trade settings

  • Order counter per side - how many orders above and below price to create. only works if stop/limit orders are chosen
  • First order distance/entry - how many points from price to create first pending orders. or after how many points price have to move to enter marketorder.
  • Order to order distance - how many points between pending orders
  • Delete pending order after seconds - all pending orders will be deleted or it will not enter marketorder after this many seconds
  • Stoploss - 0=no stoploss
  • Takeprofit - 0=no takeprofit
  • First target - 0=disable first target. if disables Takeprofit is only target
  • First target partitial close percentage - close this pecentage of active lots when first target is hit
  • First target move to Breakeven - enable/disable move stoploss to breakeven if first target is hit
  • Trailing distance - trailstop distance (0=disable trailstop)
  • Trailing jump - trailstop jump/step (0=disable trailjump)
  • Trailing candle - enable/disable last candle trail mode
  • Trailing fractal - enable/disable fractal trail mode
  • Trailing fractal and psar - enable/disable psar mixed with fractal. only works if fractal tail mode is enabled
  • Trailing indicator timeframe - choose witch timeframe to get values from if candle/fractal/psar trail mode is enabled
  • Breakeven - move stoploss to breakeven after this many points (0=disable)
  • Breakeven jump - breakeven locks in this many points in profit (0=disable)

Money management

  • Lots method - choose lots calculation method
    • fixed_lots
    • margin_mm
    • risk_mm
  • Lots value - lots size or percentage depending on what Lots_method you have chosen

Tradetime settings

  • Daily start hour
  • Daily stop hour
  • Monday start hour
  • Friday stop hour - don't create orders after this hour
  • Friday close hour - close and delete all orders at this hour
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4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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