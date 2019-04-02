SFT Trend Allow Oscillator

Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market

Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color.

Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading

It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Can be used when working with binary options

Distinctive features

Does not redraw;

Simple and clear settings;

It works on all timeframes and on all symbols;

Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);

Suitable for manual trading and for developing advisers;

For more accurate inputs and additional confirmation signals can be used in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator Settings



Trend Allow Period - indicator calculation period;

- indicator calculation period; Chart Depth - the depth of the indicator on the chart;

Trading Recommendations

When crossing the zero line and dyeing the indicator red, only a Sell or Put position is considered for opening (for options)

When crossing the zero line and dyeing the indicator blue, only a Buy or Call position is considered for opening (for options)

The trade direction should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.

Well proven in collaboration with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow

There are other options, in the process of trading you can develop the most convenient tactics for you.

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods, see here:



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