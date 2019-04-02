SFT Trend Allow Oscillator

Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market

Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color.

Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading

It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Can be used when working with binary options

Distinctive features

  • Does not redraw;
  • Simple and clear settings;
  • It works on all timeframes and on all symbols;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and for developing advisers;

For more accurate inputs and additional confirmation signals can be used in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator Settings 

  • Trend Allow Period - indicator calculation period;
  • Chart Depth - the depth of the indicator on the chart;

Trading Recommendations

  • When crossing the zero line and dyeing the indicator red, only a Sell or Put position is considered for opening (for options)
  • When crossing the zero line and dyeing the indicator blue, only a Buy or Call position is considered for opening (for options)
  • The trade direction should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.
  • Well proven in collaboration with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow

There are other options, in the process of trading you can develop the most convenient tactics for you.

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods, see here:

Trading strategy with SFT Trend Allow Oscillator


We wish you a stable and profitable trade.

Thank you for using our software.

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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Indicators
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adnanadnan
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adnanadnan 2021.04.10 13:57 
 

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