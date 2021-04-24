Two Candle Smart
- Experts
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- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 24 April 2021
- Activations: 5
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more.
Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1].
Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1].
Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test.
lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money
Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;
Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss in %
EA_indicators=TWO CANDLE ;
Hedging=false; ==> true/false
Use_MaxSpread=true;
MaxSpread=50; ==> Maximal Spread
MaxLot=1; ==> Maximal lot
setting SMART="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;
MaxOpenSellOrders=5;
lotsbuy=0.01;
lotssell=0.01;
multi_lot=2;
step_open_orders=300;
SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
TP=500;
SL=2000;
TrailingStop=10;