Nasdaq Expansion M15

3.5
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account.

Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS. To catch the profits is a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy. 
  1. EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verified on 15-year long M1 futures data.
  2. Everything is already set up for NASDAQ M15 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
  3. You need to set only the Fixed Lotsize (or Risk Fixed % Of Balance) depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk.
  4. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust this time to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!!
  5. In the backtest is not used any Moneymanagement, its only a backtest for the lowest possible position - 0.01 lots.

For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

  • System parameter permutation - method how to reasonably estimate the long-run expected performance of a trading system.
  • IS/OOS tests.
  • Slippage test.
  • Test on another market to verify the edge.
  • Test on lower and higher timeframe.
  • Monte Carlo Robustness tests:
    • Simulations of Randomize trades order.
    • Randomly skip trades.
    • Randomize strategy parameters.
    • Randomize history data - volatility change.
    • Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
  • Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features
  • Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized.
  • Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings
  • CustomComment = NASDAQ Expansion M15 - custom comment in history.
  • MagicNumber = 821524116 - unique trade ID, if you want to trade multiple EAs in one account.
  • UseMoneyManagement = false/true - if you want to trade only fixedlots use FALSE. If you want to risk % of balance you need to set this to TRUE.
  • mmRiskPercent = 1 - If UseMoneyManagement is set to TRUE, you set the risk in Fixed Percentage of balance.
  • mmLotsIfNoMM = 0.01 - If UseMoneyManagement is set to FALSE, you set the Fixed Lotsize here.
  • FridayExitTime = 21:00 - Every trade will be closed at this time every Friday to prevent weekly gaps. This time is UTC+2, adjust this time by your broker timezone.


Reviews 2
Alexander Kloz
361
Alexander Kloz 2022.01.25 22:02 
 

This EA works good and Profitable on VPS, but the Profits are smart. This EA does lose Money also. Thanks.

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Experts
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Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
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Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Marek Kupka
Experts
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Experts
This EA has been developed for GBPJPY M30 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on MACD indicator. It enters if DIVERGENCE occurs   after some time of consolidation .  It uses   STOP  pending orders with    ATR  STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT .  Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are
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Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for GBPUSD M15 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on  RSI  indicator. It enters if DIVERGENCE occurs   after some time of consolidation .  It uses   STOP  pending orders with  ATR  STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT . To catch more profit there is also a TRAILING PROFIT function provided. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from week
CCI Win Win EurUsd H4
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for EURUSD H4 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on  CCI  indicator. It enters if DIVERGENCE occurs   after some time of consolidation .  It uses   STOP  pending orders with    ATR  STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT . To catch more profit there are also a   TRAILING PROFIT and BREAKEVEN   functions provided. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday
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Amedeo Trubbiani
558
Amedeo Trubbiani 2023.03.01 13:17 
 

This Ea tested give no wrong but none interestings jobs. from tro brokers i've tryed it, one give me 0 gains (but no loss) and for the other broker had - 871 € of loss with a fixed capital of 10.000€. I cannot use it in my VPS.

Alexander Kloz
361
Alexander Kloz 2022.01.25 22:02 
 

This EA works good and Profitable on VPS, but the Profits are smart. This EA does lose Money also. Thanks.

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