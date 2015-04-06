EPriceJPY is a auto-trading EA focused on USDJPY.





Trading Concept

The operation concept of EPriceJPY is based on an algorithm that tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, EPriceJPY works with its own calculation logic based on simulation. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect EPriceJPY to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because EPriceJPY will trade only when the Top/Bottom can be confirmed.

Position will be closed either when Take Profit/Stop Loss is reached or expected path is breached.





Features

To reduce the risk, it also applies fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss values.

Money Management Function is offered in the EA.

NO martingale or averaging are used.

martingale or averaging are used. Monthly updates will be provided.

Optimized setting will be provided.

It is recommended to operate on the Daily timeframe to reduce any noise.





Configurations

Input parameters are simple and explicit.