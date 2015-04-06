EPriceJPY

EPriceJPY is a auto-trading EA focused on USDJPY.


Trading Concept

The operation concept of EPriceJPY is based on an algorithm that tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, EPriceJPY works with its own calculation logic based on simulation. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect EPriceJPY to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because EPriceJPY will trade only when the Top/Bottom can be confirmed.

Position will be closed either when Take Profit/Stop Loss is reached or expected path is breached.


Features

  • To reduce the risk, it also applies fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss values.
  • Money Management Function is offered in the EA.
  • NO martingale or averaging are used.
  • Monthly updates will be provided.
  • Optimized setting will be provided.

It is recommended to operate on the Daily timeframe to reduce any noise.


Configurations

Input parameters are simple and explicit.

  • TakeProfit - Take Profit level.
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss level.
  • Slippage - Slippage level.
  • MagicNumber - Unique EA magic number.
  • TrailingStop - Trailing stop loss level.
  • MM - Money Management (true/false).
  • MaximumRisk - % of your account balance for each trade, if MM is true (>5% is not recommended).
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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