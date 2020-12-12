Algo Samurai is a complete automated forex trading strategy designed for all skill levels. It's more than just software; it's a fully automatic trading robot that uses self-adaptive market algorithms to analyze price movements and identify trading opportunities. It also features a built-in Smart Profit Lock System to secure your gains while the trade remains open, all without using risky money management methods like martingale, grid, or hedging. This makes it suitable for any broker conditions. Algo Samurai is a complete automated forex trading strategy designed for all skill levels. It's more than just software; it's a fully automatic trading robot that uses self-adaptive market algorithms to analyze price movements and identify trading opportunities. It also features a built-in Smart Profit Lock System to secure your gains while the trade remains open, all without using risky money management methods like martingale, grid, or hedging. This makes it suitable for any broker conditions. Before purchasing my products please be aware of the risks involved:

- If you're new with mql5 service, please refer to article : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498 how to install, activation, guide and everything you need to know about mql5 services. - Please do not over believe in back testing result . No one can 100% predict the future - Default setting are optimize for EURUSD and USDJPY. - EA Strategies are low trading activity, best for long run as using vps are highly recommended. - EA system are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slippage (Choose your best brokers)



Signal Page :



Analyze our past trading history thoroughly before decide to purchase.



Configuration

Timeframe : M30.

Minimum account balance : $100 , Recommended $1000-$5000

Default parameters are for EURUSD M30 and USDJPY M30.

Using VPS are highly recommended

For maximum execution result, it's highly recommended to use same broker as mine, further information feel free to join our community channel : https://t.me/algosamurai Recommended Broker :





Input Parameters

Magic Number : Unique identifier for EA's orders FIFO Rules : Order cancel opposite pending order to adapt FIFO rules (US based clients/brokers) Auto Lot : Dynamic lot size method Fix Lot : Fixed lot size method

Risk Management Autolot Mode : predefined auto lot mode Custom Risk : Custom % risk Stop Loss : Stop loss value in point. Take Profit : Take profit value in point.

For each 1000$ balance Autolot mode Safe = 0.3 Lot Size

= 0.3 Lot Size Moderate = 0.4 Lot Size

= 0.4 Lot Size Expert = 0.7 Lot Size

= 0.7 Lot Size Custom Risk Value 0.1 = 0.1 Lot Size

Entry Management Order Step : Distance pending order from current market price in point. Time Difference : Time Difference in second, related to stop order modification Price Difference : Price Difference in point, related to stop order modification

Time Filter Start Hour : Start hour to open trades Stop Hour : End hour to open trades - profit trailing lock are still active while there's active transaction. Order Comment : Trade comment.

Risk Disclaimer :

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.



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