Algo Samurai

3

Live Account Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2229036
Set File Used : algosamurai_SR_V2

Algo Samurai Expert Advisor

Algo Samurai is a complete automated forex trading strategy designed for all skill levels. It's more than just software; it's a fully automatic trading robot that uses self-adaptive market algorithms to analyze price movements and identify trading opportunities. It also features a built-in Smart Profit Lock System to secure your gains while the trade remains open, all without using risky money management methods like martingale, grid, or hedging. This makes it suitable for any broker conditions.

Before purchasing my products please be aware of the risks involved:

- If you're new with mql5 service, please refer to article : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498 how to install, activation, guide and everything you need to know about mql5 services.
- Please do not over believe in back testing result . No one can 100% predict the future   
- Default setting are optimize for EURUSD and USDJPY. 
- EA Strategies are low trading activity, best for long run as using vps are highly recommended. 

- EA system are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slippage (Choose your best brokers)



Signal Page : 


Analyze our past trading history thoroughly before decide to purchase. 


Configuration 

Timeframe : M30
Minimum account balance : $100 , Recommended $1000-$5000 
Default parameters are for EURUSD M30 and USDJPY M30.
Using VPS are highly recommended
Recommended Broker :  For maximum execution result, it's highly recommended to use same broker as mine, further information feel free to join our community channel : https://t.me/algosamurai

Input Parameters

Magic Number : Unique identifier for EA's orders
FIFO Rules : Order cancel opposite pending order to adapt FIFO rules (US based clients/brokers)
Auto Lot : Dynamic lot size method
Fix Lot : Fixed lot size method

Risk Management

Autolot Mode : predefined auto lot mode
Custom Risk : Custom % risk
Stop Loss : Stop loss value in point. 
Take Profit : Take profit value in point. 


For each 1000$ balance Autolot mode

  • Safe = 0.3 Lot Size
  • Moderate = 0.4 Lot Size
  • Expert  = 0.7 Lot Size
  • Custom Risk Value 0.1 = 0.1 Lot Size

Entry Management

Order Step : Distance pending order from current market price in point.
Time Difference : Time Difference in second, related to stop order modification
Price Difference : Price Difference in point, related to stop order modification

Time Filter

Start Hour : Start hour to open trades
Stop Hour : End hour to open trades - profit trailing lock are still active while there's active transaction. 
Order Comment : Trade comment. 
Risk Disclaimer :  
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.

Kampusforex.id - All Rights Reserved. 


Reviews 5
Aniemeka Umeonyido
23
Aniemeka Umeonyido 2021.03.26 18:21 
 

Algo Samurai gives me peace of mind. Being a extremely busy with very limited time to look at charts, it offers me that way to earn money without stress. Also having used martingale systems in the past, I dont have to worry about long trends and whether my account is going to get blown. Algo Samurai gives my peace of mind because my account is protected with its ever present SL.

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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
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5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Experts
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5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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Revoltix EA PRO - Dynamic Straddle Scalping System Precision in Panic. Profit in Revolt. Revoltix EA PRO is a sophisticated straddle scalping system designed to capture volatility breakouts with institutional-grade risk management. This Expert Advisor employs dynamic order adjustment and multi-layered safety protocols to navigate volatile market conditions systematically. Revoltix Live Signal:   CLICK HERE Core Strategy & Technology: Dynamic Straddle System : Automatically places and adjusts BU
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wilsonvivas32
909
wilsonvivas32 2021.12.10 20:42 
 

Not a good ea from my experience. Make sure you test it out before you commit to buying it! Make sure it works with your Broker! This EA is very jealous and wont work in many brokers instances!! Good luck.

Risang Cahyo
89
Risang Cahyo 2021.04.28 19:03 
 

hi kampusforex, even though I set the EA wrong for the first time, I still got a profit. this is proof that the breakout strategy used is very good. I really like the way that I place a stop order on this EA that can anticipate a reversal.

Abdul Malikul Hanan
477
Reply from developer Abdul Malikul Hanan 2021.05.06 18:06
Hi, Risang Cahyo Thanks so much for sharing your experience with our EA. Thanks for the review and for being a great customer, feel free to contact me anytime, any feedback are appreciated for our future development.
Riyaz Mohamed Nausath
184
Riyaz Mohamed Nausath 2021.04.02 03:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abdul Malikul Hanan
477
Reply from developer Abdul Malikul Hanan 2021.04.04 19:23
Hi Riyaz .N, Thank you for the 5-stars! Your review means a lot to us and lets us know we’re on the right track.
Mekonline
108
Mekonline 2021.04.01 10:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abdul Malikul Hanan
477
Reply from developer Abdul Malikul Hanan 2021.04.04 19:22
Hi Mekonline, Thanks for the awesome review, We are happy to hear you had a positive experience with Algo Samurai.
Aniemeka Umeonyido
23
Aniemeka Umeonyido 2021.03.26 18:21 
 

Algo Samurai gives me peace of mind. Being a extremely busy with very limited time to look at charts, it offers me that way to earn money without stress. Also having used martingale systems in the past, I dont have to worry about long trends and whether my account is going to get blown. Algo Samurai gives my peace of mind because my account is protected with its ever present SL.

Abdul Malikul Hanan
477
Reply from developer Abdul Malikul Hanan 2021.04.04 19:21
Hi Aniemeka Umeonyido, Wow, we were blown away by your positive words, we really appreciate the time you took to write such a detailed review.
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