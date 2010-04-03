Scalper Marti 4

Simple scalping EA which uses martingale lot system. Scalping happens on candlestick pattern and candle size in pips. This is a full automatic trading system which has auto money management option too.

FEATURES:

1. Martingale

2. NO Grid

3. Scalping

4. Hard Stop Loss

5. Easy Take Profit

6. Uses Candlestick Pattern

Important Note:- As name suggests it is a Martingale System. Always better to use minimal/proper martingale settings and proper trading capital otherwise it can easily blow your account!


Account needed with:

1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD

2. Minimum Leverage - 1:50

3. Recommended Balance - 10000 USD

4. Recommended Leveage - 1:500

Inputs explained:

1. Auto MM - (Auto Money Management) if "true" EA will use automatic Lot size i.e. Minimum Lot and Maximum Lot based on your account balance.

2. User MM - (If Auto MM is "false") EA will use User filled input values for Minimum Lot and Maximum Lot:

Min Lot

Max Lot

3. Lots Martingale - Initial or Min Lot value will get multiplied with this number.

4. Bottom Upper Wick - Bottom and Upper wick size of the candle in pips.

5. Body Size Candle - Candles body size in pips.


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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