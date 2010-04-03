Scalper Marti 4
- Experts
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Prafull Manohar NikamHello! Traders, I hope you are doing great.
Most forex people search online for "How to make 10 pips or more profit per day?" They never search for "How to make only 10 pips loss per day?" Why?!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Simple scalping EA which uses martingale lot system. Scalping happens on candlestick pattern and candle size in pips. This is a full automatic trading system which has auto money management option too.
FEATURES:
1. Martingale
2. NO Grid
3. Scalping
4. Hard Stop Loss
5. Easy Take Profit
6. Uses Candlestick Pattern
Important Note:- As name suggests it is a Martingale System. Always better to use minimal/proper martingale settings and proper trading capital otherwise it can easily blow your account!
Account needed with:
1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD
2. Minimum Leverage - 1:50
3. Recommended Balance - 10000 USD
4. Recommended Leveage - 1:500
Inputs explained:
1. Auto MM - (Auto Money Management) if "true" EA will use automatic Lot size i.e. Minimum Lot and Maximum Lot based on your account balance.
2. User MM - (If Auto MM is "false") EA will use User filled input values for Minimum Lot and Maximum Lot:
Min Lot
Max Lot
3. Lots Martingale - Initial or Min Lot value will get multiplied with this number.
4. Bottom Upper Wick - Bottom and Upper wick size of the candle in pips.
5. Body Size Candle - Candles body size in pips.