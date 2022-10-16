Beast EA

One of the best EAs on MQL


For backtests you can use this SET


How to install


The EA must be connected to only one M15 chart (for example: NZDCAD M15)


Easy to set up:

_base_  - You can leave the default setting

  • Symbols: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD - multicurrency set from one chart M15
  • First Trade: Long and Short - sets Long/Short positions
  • Emergency closing at BE - Close all positions on BE
  • Orders Comment - comment at trade
  • Magic Number - Magic Number
  • Virtual TP - sets the virtual TP
  • New Year Trading Break - He will not trade 14 days after the New Year

_mm_ - money managment

  • Risk Calculation Equity/Balance - Adjusted according to equity or balance
  • Fix lot if Autolot
  • Autolot/USD for 0.01 - You set values ​​from 1000 (very aggressive) to 5000 (conservative) I recommend 3000
  • Max. Sequnece of orders - 0
  • May. Symbols - 0

......

  • Recovery Mode - true
  • Grid ration - 2.5 specifies the grid multiplier
  • First Liquidity entry - 3 determines the level of the first trade entry. value 0 and higher


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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John Laster
1157
John Laster 2022.10.16 20:08 
 

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Vaclav Sulc
693
Reply from developer Vaclav Sulc 2022.10.16 20:36
you're welcome
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