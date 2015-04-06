Architect

Feature

  • No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA.
  • Logic is original,sound and robust.
  • Augmented by machine learning.
  • ProfitFactor is over 7.
  • Perfect EA


The Ultimate EA

Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market.

This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed.

Your money will increase so fast,I promise you.


Currency Pairs

This EA works on USDJPY.

On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY".


Parameters

Parameter name
 Description
LotsMethod There are two modes.One is "Normal".
If you choose this,the parameter "LotsValue" will be used for lots.
The other mode is "Propotional".
If you choose this,0.1 lot will be added per 1000 dollars(Euro/GBP).
For example,if your account has 10000 dollars,lots will be 1.
If 11000,lots will be 1.1.
LotsValue
Number of lots.
LotsMultiplier
 If LotsMethod is "Propotional",then lots will be multiplied by this.Risk and profit increases as this parameter`s value increase.
MagicNumber
MagicNumber for the EA
Comment
Order comment
Slippage Slippage
NoTradeOverThisSpread The EA do not open trades if spread is wider than this.

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