Martingale Osw MT4

User Manual: Advanced Martingale Management and Risk Control System
This professional manual describes the operation, configuration, and visual interface of the Advanced Martingale order management system, designed to automate position recovery and risk management in MetaTrader.

1. Introduction and Purpose
This tool acts as a high-precision order manager whose main logic is cost averaging. Its purpose is to protect and recover trades that move against the initial direction by deploying a network of pending orders to improve the average exit price.

Unlike basic systems, this software incorporates dynamic Break-Even and Trailing Stop algorithms, along with an on-screen control interface for quick manual interventions, ensuring that capital management is always the priority.

2. Parameter Guide (Entry Menu)
Martingale Configuration and Distance
Number of Martingales: Defines the maximum number of hedging orders that the system will allow to be opened after the initial trade.

Distance Type: Allows you to choose between a fixed distance in Points or a dynamic distance based on the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.

Distance Base (Points): If using fixed points, this value defines the initial spacing for the first hedge order.

ATR Period: Calculation period for volatility. A value of 14 is the standard to adapt to recent market cycles and is used in stop-loss orders.

Type of Distance Increase: Determines whether subsequent orders are spaced further apart using a Multiplier (exponential) or an Adder (linear).

Distance Multiplier / Adder: Values ​​to increase the spacing between orders in the series, preventing a small correction from triggering the entire network too soon.

Volume and Risk Management
Volume Multiplier / Adder: Controls how much the lot size increases with each new order (e.g., multiply by 2.0 to apply a classic double-dipping martingale strategy).

Use SL (Martingale End): If activated, the system calculates a global Stop Loss for the entire series, acting as a "short circuit" to protect the account from extreme, irreversible trends.

Magic Number: A unique identifier that allows the system to manage only its own orders without interfering with other strategies the user may have active.

Profit Protection (BE & TSL)
Use BE (Break Even): When the set of orders reaches a predetermined profit, the system moves the Stop Loss to the average price to ensure the trade no longer generates losses.

Use TSL (Trailing Stop): Activates profit tracking. If the price continues to move in your favor, the Stop Loss will "escort" the price a fixed distance (TSL Steps) to maximize profit. This is only triggered if the price exceeds the average price plus the activation distance.

Daily Control and Trading Hours
Stop Profit Positive/Negative: Allows you to set daily maximum profit or loss targets in real money. When these targets are reached, the system liquidates all trades and pauses until the following day.

Use Hourly / Close All After-Hours: Defines the operating time window. If closing after-hours is enabled, the system will not allow open positions overnight or on weekends.

3. Visual Interface and Real-Time Control
The system generates two quick-access buttons at the top of the chart for immediate tactical management:

CloseAll Button: Closes absolutely everything (active positions and pending system orders). Requires manual confirmation to avoid errors.

CloseProgram Button: Removes only pending orders from the martingale network that have not yet been executed, leaving the main position intact.

4. Trading Guide and Workflow
The Trading Cycle
Detection: The system activates upon detecting an open trade in the corresponding currency pair.

Execution: Immediately places pending orders according to the distance setting (Points or ATR).

Recalculation: Each time an order in the network is triggered, the system consolidates the risks of all orders into a new, automatically calculated breakeven point.

Protection: If the series becomes profitable, the Break-Even or Trailing Stop mechanisms are activated to secure the result.

Margin Security: Before executing any order, the system performs a margin validation. If the available capital is insufficient to cover the calculated lot size, the software will automatically adjust the volume to the maximum allowed by the broker to avoid order rejection or a margin call.

5. Optimization and Recommendations
Suggested Timeframes: M15 and H1 are recommended. On 1-minute timeframes, market noise can deplete the martingale levels too quickly.

Market Adaptability: Use the DISTANCE_IN_A option.
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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading
Wang Yu
2 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Genesis Indi Set (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, and T3) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered a
Dashboard Symphonie Trader System
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Symphonie Trader System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Symphonie Indicator Set (Extreme, Emotion, Trend, and Sentiment) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will b
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Corporate Report
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Utilities
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
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