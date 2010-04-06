VOLUMES DIRECTION MT5





Normally the volume indicator has a default color change when the current volume is higher than the previous one, it is important but not very useful.





For this reason, this indicator was created that in addition to the normal volume, when the candle is bullish or bearish, it paints them a different color, by default is blue for bullish and red for bearish, but these colors can be customized to the Trader's taste .













