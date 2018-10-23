Neelo Scalper
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Neelo Scalper EA
EA works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm. Its mean trades average holding time remains in seconds. EA put two stop orders 1 buy stop and 1 sell top and two limit orders 1 buy limit and 1 sell limit at near current price. And these 4 pending orders frequently keep modifying at predefined timer in seconds at predefined distance from current price. And during news events and sudden high volatility events EA took these orders into trades. And while a pending order becomes a trade after it other pending order deleted and trailing stop function started.
Live Account Monitoring
- Lot - Lot
- AutoLot - Automatic Lot
- Capital Risk Percent - Capital Risk Percent
- MaxSpread - MaxSpread
- StopLoss - StopLoss for Stop Orders in Pipettes
- LStopLoss - StopLoss for Limit Orders in Pipettes
- TrailingStop - TrailingStop in Pipettes - Recommended Value 2 and default is 20
- TrailingStep - TrailingStep in Pipettes - Recommended Value 2 and default is 20
- Trail - Trail in Pipettes - Recommended Value 2 and default is 20
- MAGIC - Magic Number
- Slippage - Slippage
- StartHour - Start Hour In Server Time - Recommended Value 3 and default is 11
- EndHour - End Hour in Server Time - Recommended Value 23 and default is 18
Follow all instruction and open FBS ECN account with fast VPS(below 2ms) and losing more than 60% in 1 week+ starting 29th October 2018 until today.