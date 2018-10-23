Neelo Scalper EA FOR MT4



EA works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm. Its mean trades average holding time remains in seconds. EA put two stop orders 1 buy stop and 1 sell top and two limit orders 1 buy limit and 1 sell limit at near current price. And these 4 pending orders frequently keep modifying at predefined timer in seconds at predefined distance from current price. And during news events and sudden high volatility events EA took these orders into trades. And while a pending order becomes a trade after it other pending order deleted and trailing stop function started. Live Account Monitoring

Features

Ready to go without any particular setup.

Minimum deposit: $100 or above.

It is possible to set the maximum spread size.

Supports any execution type.

The Expert Advisor works with any broker, but FBS Broker and it's ECN account type recommended

The product works with three and five-digit quotes.

ECN account is recommended.









Advantages

No martingale.

No hedging.

No risky strategy elements.









Parameters

Lot - Lot

- Lot AutoLot - Automatic Lot

- Automatic Lot Capital Risk Percent - Capital Risk Percent

- Capital Risk Percent MaxSpread - MaxSpread

- MaxSpread StopLoss - StopLoss for Stop Orders in Pipettes

- StopLoss for Stop Orders in Pipettes LStopLoss - StopLoss for Limit Orders in Pipettes

- StopLoss for Limit Orders in Pipettes TrailingStop - TrailingStop in Pipettes - Recommended Value 2 and default is 20

- TrailingStop in Pipettes - Recommended Value 2 and default is 20 TrailingStep - TrailingStep in Pipettes - Recommended Value 2 and default is 20

- TrailingStep in Pipettes - Recommended Value 2 and default is 20 Trail - Trail in Pipettes - Recommended Value 2 and default is 20

- Trail in Pipettes - Recommended Value 2 and default is 20 MAGIC - Magic Number

- Magic Number Slippage - Slippage

- Slippage StartHour - Start Hour In Server Time - Recommended Value 3 and default is 11

- Start Hour In Server Time - Recommended Value 3 and default is 11 EndHour - End Hour in Server Time - Recommended Value 23 and default is 18





Requirements: