Technical indicators every trader should know

Success comes from knowledge – this is true for most things in life and especially Forex trading. To become successful, a trader needs to learn technical analysis. Technical indicators are a big part of technical analysis.

The problem is that, at first sight, names of technical indicators can sound unpleasantly complicated, for example, MACD, RSI or Stochastic. However, we recommend you not to judge a book by its cover. We will provide you with a fair and simple explanation of the most popular technical indicators. We guarantee that you will understand how to use them. Are you interested? Let’s start then!

Do technical indicators actually work?

We trade to get a positive result or, in other words, profit. Many beginner traders are eager to know whether technical indicators are able to give them good trading signals.

The truth is that technical indicators won’t automatically lead you to profit, but they will do a lot of work for you. There are no doubts that a skillful and experienced trader can achieve profit without indicators, but they can still help a lot.


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Panel designed for ichimoku traders. Intelligent algorithm that reveals signals over multiple time frames and multiple currency crosses.   The benefits you get :   Significantly lightens the signal search analysis. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex, CFD, Crypto and stocks, time frames from M5 to W1. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts. Easy to use. Parameters : Number_Instrument = 10; Number of instruments displayed Tenkan = 9; Kijun = 26;
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Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
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Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
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Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
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This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
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