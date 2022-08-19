Automatic Support and Resistance Osw MT5
- Indicators
-
William Oswaldo Mayorga UrduyMQL4 and MQL5 trader and developer since February 2019, delivering projects in under one day and providing post-delivery technical support.
Optimized code, advanced logic, and high-quality code.
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 19 August 2022
- Activations: 5
Automatic Support and Resistance Osw MT5
This Indicator graphs lines at the possible support and resistance points of the selected asset.
it works in multiple temporalities.
allows you to configure:
Color of the lines.
Width of the lines.
Type of lines.
When the indicator begins its operation, it analyzes the supports and resistances of higher levels for the temporality in which it is working.