Automatic Support and Resistance Osw MT5

Automatic Support and Resistance Osw MT5



This Indicator graphs lines at the possible support and resistance points of the selected asset.

it works in multiple temporalities.

allows you to configure:

Color of the lines.
Width of the lines.
Type of lines.
When the indicator begins its operation, it analyzes the supports and resistances of higher levels for the temporality in which it is working.
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William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
RSI ALARM (For Metatrader 5) This indicator works like a normal RSI with all its settings (Periodicity, colors, levels, etc), but additionally, alarms can be set at the upper and lower level (Example 70 and 30), with the possibility of adjusting these levels by moving the blue and red lines to establish the upper and lower levels. You can also turn on and off an additional function that creates an arrow on the chart when the expected upper or lower RSI is met.
RSI Alarm Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
RSI ALARM (For Metatrader 4) This indicator works like a normal RSI with all its settings (Periodicity, colors, levels, etc), but additionally, alarms can be set in the upper and lower level (Example 70 and 30), with the possibility of adjusting these levels by moving the upper and lower lines found on the indicator. You can also activate and deactivate an additional function that puts an arrow on the chart when the expected upper or lower RSI is met.
Whatch and Candle Alarm Osw MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
Watch Osw: Simple and Effective Candle Stopwatch Lightweight indicator for MetaTrader that shows the remaining time for the current candle's close directly on the chart. It is a basic and functional utility tool designed for traders to always visualize how much time is left for a new bar to form without additional complications in their technical analysis. Parameter Guide (Input Menu) Watch Color: Color assigned to the stopwatch text on the chart. Text size: Font size of the time digits on the
FREE
Points Candles Osw
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
Points Candles Osw It is a professional volatility indicator designed to quantify the exact path of candles in points. Through a dynamic histogram in an independent window, it allows traders to visualize momentum and price strength, identifying volatility spikes and critical movement levels immediately. Parameters Guide (Inputs Menu) Show Points Candles Bullish: Activates the display of data corresponding to bullish candles. Show Points Candles Bearish: Activates the display of data correspon
FREE
Whatch and Candle Alarm Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
Watch Osw: Simple and Effective Candle Stopwatch Lightweight indicator for MetaTrader that shows the remaining time for the current candle's close directly on the chart. It is a basic and functional utility tool designed for traders to always visualize how much time is left for a new bar to form without additional complications in their technical analysis. Parameter Guide (Input Menu) Watch Color: Color assigned to the stopwatch text on the chart. Text size: Font size of the time digits on the
FREE
SORS Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
User Manual: SORS Dynamic Levels System The SORS Indicator is a high-precision tool designed to project key support and resistance levels in real time. It uses Standard Deviation (Endogenous Volatility) to calculate expansion ranges based on the opening price of critical time cycles. Its objective is to identify areas of exhaustion or acceleration, allowing the trader to operate with a mathematical roadmap. Parameter Guide (Entry Menu) The menu allows you to customize the visibility and appeara
Divergence Osw Metatrader 4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
DIVERGENCE OSW  (For Metatrader 4) This indicator works on divergences and has the following functions: Generate an alert when a divergence occurs. Create lines by calculating the Stoploss and Takeprofit according to projection waves of inverse waves. Create an arrow indicating the possible direction of the market. The signals sent by the indicator are given when the candle ends. The Trader must evaluate each divergence to take entries. Settings: Activation and deactivation of alerts. Alert inte
Trading Sesions MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
COMMERCIAL SESSIONS This indicator shows in the selected graph divided by tables each of the sessions ASIA, JAPAN, LONDON, NEW YORK: Allows you to configure: Session Color  ASIA, JAPON, LONDRES, NEW YORK Hide and show each session It works in the lowest timeframes on the market, among which H4, H1, M15, M5 and M1 are recommended. (Don't forget to check out our other indicators)
Automatic Support and Resistance Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
Automatic Support and Resistance Osw MT4 This Indicator graphs lines at the possible support and resistance points of the selected asset. it works in multiple temporalities. allows you to configure: Color of the lines. Width of the lines. Type of lines. When the indicator begins its operation, it analyzes the supports and resistances of higher levels for the temporality in which it is working.
Round Numbers Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
ROUND NUMBERS (For Metatrader 4) This indicator allows you to add horizontal lines according to the round numbers that the asset contains. Unlike other indicators, this one calculates the closest levels dynamically and automatically as the price moves. works on currency pairs, indices, metals, stocks, etc. Round with 5 digits, 3 digits and integers of 10 100 or 1000. lines can be adjusted in parameters like: Hide the line or round number that you do not want to display. line color. line
Supports and Resistances and Order Blocks Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
User Manual: SRO Intelligent Marking System 1. Introduction The SRO indicator is a dynamic drawing tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for Price Action and SMC traders. Its competitive advantage is its visual clarity: it allows you to draw critical levels that project only into the future, preventing lines from crossing the entire chart history. It also automatically labels each object with the timeframe in which it was created. 2. Quick Execution Commands The system operates using hotkeys. Simply
Alert Up Down MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
ALERT UP - DOWN FOR METATRADER 5 This indicator generates an alert when the price leaves the zone between the UP and DOWN lines. You can generate alerts of various types such as: > Sound > Message box > Message in the expert box > Mail (previously configured) > PUSH notifications (previously configured) The lines must be configured from the indicator properties and not from the lines properties, since if it is done from the lines properties, the finonacci may be affected. Among the s
Break Out Signal Osw
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
User Manual: BOS Breakout Signal (OswalTrading) The BOS Breakout Signal is a high-precision tool for MetaTrader specifically designed for traders who operate on the Break of Structure (BOS). The indicator does not clutter the chart with random signals; instead, it filters market noise using an optimized ZigZag algorithm to identify only the most significant support and resistance levels before confirming a breakout. 1. Purpose and Functioning This system acts as a structure scanner. Upon start
Automatic OrderBlocks Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
AUTOMATICS ORDERBLOCKS OSW (METATRADER 5) This indicator is responsible for showing the Order Blocks under some pre-established rules, among which are: >that there is an impulse that breaks the previous impulse. >When it is found, it is in charge of finding the candlestick pattern formed, to calculate in the most efficient way the high and low of the place, to create the high and low of the Order Block. >After the Order Block is created, the Indicator is constantly checking if any candlest
Signal Indicator to Expert MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Utilities
User Manual: Expert Advisor "Universal Indicator Connector" This system is a high-performance automation bridge designed to execute signals from any custom indicator (.ex5) without reprogramming. The expert acts as an intelligent order manager, allowing you to apply exit rules, money risk management, and time control to strategies that were originally only visual. 1. Indicator Link Configuration For the expert to function, you must correctly "map" the external indicator: IndicatorName: The ex
Local Copy Trading Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Utilities
User Manual: Multi-Connect Trade Copier (MT4/MT5) This system allows for the automatic replication of trades between MetaTrader terminals, acting as a communication bridge to synchronize portfolios with minimal latency. 1. Introduction and Purpose Multi-Connect Trade Copier is an infrastructure tool designed for managing mirror accounts. Its function is to extract signals from a Master account and execute them in a Slave account, enabling exchange between MT4 and MT5, independent risk adjustme
Martingale Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Utilities
User Manual: Advanced Martingale Management and Risk Control System This professional manual describes the operation, configuration, and visual interface of the Advanced Martingale order management system, designed to automate position recovery and risk management in MetaTrader. 1. Introduction and Purpose This tool acts as a high-precision order manager whose main logic is cost averaging. Its purpose is to protect and recover trades that move against the initial direction by deploying a netwo
Telegram Sender Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Utilities
User Manual: Telegram Sender Osw Telegram Sender Osw is an Expert Assistant (EA) designed to automate the sending of trading signals from MetaTrader to Telegram. Ideal for signal providers and account management, it sends critical data (Price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Volume) instantly and professionally. 1. Parameter Configuration General and Connectivity Enable EA: Activates (true) or pauses (false) the system. Bot Token: Alphanumeric code obtained from @BotFather. Chat ID: Identifier of th
Market Profile Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
User Manual: Market Profile Osw Market Profile Osw is an advanced auction analysis tool that allows you to visualize volume and price distribution over a specific period. Unlike conventional candlestick charts, this system reveals where the most trading activity occurred, identifying psychological support and resistance zones based on real market participation. 1. Parameters Guide (Inputs Menu) General Settings Show Market Profile: Enables or disables the profile visualization on the chart. Vo
VWap Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
VWAP Institutional Pro: The Real Value Map VWAP Institutional Pro is the ultimate tool for identifying fair market price, allowing you to trade with the same reference as major investment funds and high-frequency algorithms. This indicator calculates the volume-weighted average in real-time, revealing invisible levels of dynamic support and resistance where institutional order flow typically reacts with pinpoint accuracy. Configuration Parameters Guide Adjust your strategy using the same names
Fibo Alerts MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
Professional Fibonacci Alerts Indicator Boost your Trading with Precise Retracement Alerts This advanced indicator automates the monitoring of your key levels by detecting exact price crosses on any Fibonacci retracement tool drawn on your chart. Designed for demanding traders who operate with golden ratios, it ensures you never miss an entry opportunity in probable reversal or continuation zones, sending instant notifications directly to your terminal, mobile, or email. Parameter Guide (Input
FVG Indicator Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
FVG Pro Institutional Scanner Advanced Fair Value Gap (FVG) detector for Smart Money traders. Automatically scans and highlights critical liquidity imbalances on the chart, allowing for the anticipation of price reactions, trading of high-probability continuations, and refinement of institutional entries. Parameter Guide CandlesScan: Historical candle limit analyzed to optimize platform performance. FVGPointsMin: Minimum gap size (in points) required to filter out noise and minor market moveme
Multi Indicators Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
Multi Indicators Osw Commercial Description Multi Indicators Osw is a definitive technical workstation that consolidates 8 of the most powerful classic trading strategies into a single tool for MetaTrader 5. Designed to simplify visual analysis, this indicator allows filtering and visualizing confluences of RSI, MACD, Moving Averages, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, CCI, Parabolic SAR, and Envelopes without cluttering your chart. It is the ideal solution for traders seeking precise technical confi
SORS Osw
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
User Manual: SORS Dynamic Levels System The SORS Indicator is a high-precision tool designed to project key support and resistance levels in real time. It uses Standard Deviation (Endogenous Volatility) to calculate expansion ranges based on the opening price of critical time cycles. Its objective is to identify areas of exhaustion or acceleration, allowing the trader to operate with a mathematical roadmap. Parameter Guide (Entry Menu) The menu allows you to customize the visibility and appear
Round Number Osw MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
ROUND NUMBERS (For Metatrader 5) This indicator allows you to add horizontal lines according to the round numbers that the asset contains. Unlike other indicators, this one calculates the closest levels dynamically and automatically as the price moves. works on currency pairs, indices, metals, stocks, etc. Round with 5 digits, 3 digits and integers of 10 100 or 1000. lines can be adjusted in parameters like: Hide the line or round number that you do not want to display. line color. line
Supports and Resistances and Order Blocks Osw MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
User Manual: SRO Intelligent Marking System 1. Introduction The SRO indicator is a dynamic drawing tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for Price Action and SMC traders. Its competitive advantage is its visual clarity: it allows you to draw critical levels that project only into the future, preventing lines from crossing the entire chart history. It also automatically labels each object with the timeframe in which it was created. 2. Quick Execution Commands The system operates using hotkeys. Simply
Multi Temporalities Osw MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
MULTI-TIMES FOR METATRADER 5 This indicator, in a lower window, shows the current chart in different timeframes, this can help you better decipher the market, taking into account the higher timeframes. Among the settings that you can modify are: view of prices in charts view of the temporalities in the graphs enable each of the graphics in the different temporalities (M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1).
Alert Up Down MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
ALERT UP - DOWN FOR METATRADER 5 This indicator generates an alert when the price leaves the zone between the UP and DOWN lines. You can generate alerts of various types such as: > Sound > Message box > Message in the expert box > Mail (previously configured) > PUSH notifications (previously configured) The lines must be configured from the indicator properties and not from the lines properties, since if it is done from the lines properties, the finonacci may be affected. Among the s
Master Calendar Osw
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
Professional User Manual: Master Calendar OSW This manual is designed to help you fully understand how Master Calendar OSW works. It's a high-performance fundamental analysis console that integrates the economic calendar directly into your MetaTrader platform. The system not only displays data but also interprets currency health and institutional liquidity cycles. 1. Introduction and System Purpose Master Calendar OSW is a market context tool. Its purpose is to prevent you from trading blindly
Volumes Direction MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
VOLUMES DIRECTION MT5 Normally the volume indicator has a default color change when the current volume is higher than the previous one, it is important but not very useful. For this reason, this indicator was created that in addition to the normal volume, when the candle is bullish or bearish, it paints them a different color, by default is blue for bullish and red for bearish, but these colors can be customized to the Trader's taste . Don't forget to check out my other indicators that wil
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