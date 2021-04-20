Whatch and Candle Alarm Osw MT5

Watch Osw: Simple and Effective Candle Stopwatch

Lightweight indicator for MetaTrader that shows the remaining time for the current candle's close directly on the chart. It is a basic and functional utility tool designed for traders to always visualize how much time is left for a new bar to form without additional complications in their technical analysis.





Parameter Guide (Input Menu)

Watch Color: Color assigned to the stopwatch text on the chart.

Text size: Font size of the time digits on the screen.

Text Font: Font type for the time indicator.

Candle End Alarm: Enables or disables (True/False) the new candle informative alert.

Sound: Name of the sound file (.wav) for the audible notification at the change of period.





Visual Interpretation and Functionality

The indicator projects a text with the remaining time that dynamically follows the current Bid price. The stopwatch format automatically adjusts according to the timeframe of the open chart:





Seconds: Displayed in one-minute periods (M1).

Minutes and Seconds: Standard format in periods from M5 to H1.

Hours, Minutes, and Seconds: Activated on H4 and Daily charts.

Days and Hours: Formatted for weekly and monthly charts.

New Candle Alert: If activated, the system issues an audible notification and an alert window at the exact moment the current candle ends and the next one begins.





Operating Guide

Watch Osw is a decision-making support tool. By knowing the exact candle closing time, the user can prepare their executions or market closures with greater precision, ensuring that orders are processed at the right moment of the cycle change without having to constantly monitor the system clock.





Optimization and Recommendations

Timeframes: Useful on any MetaTrader chart, from one minute to monthly.

Assets: Fully compatible with all symbols available in your terminal (Forex, Metals, Indices, Stocks).

Usage Suggestion: It is recommended to use a moderate font size not to saturate the visual space, allowing price information to remain the priority in your analysis.

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