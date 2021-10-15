Alert Up Down MT5

ALERT UP - DOWN FOR METATRADER 5





This indicator generates an alert when the price leaves the zone between the UP and DOWN lines.





You can generate alerts of various types such as:





> Sound





> Message box





> Message in the expert box





> Mail (previously configured)





> PUSH notifications (previously configured)













The lines must be configured from the indicator properties and not from the lines properties, since if it is done from the lines properties, the finonacci may be affected.





Among the settings you can change the color, line style and width.