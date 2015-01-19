Transaction Repeater Full

5

Copies transactions between MT4 terminals.

Possibilities:

  • quick copy start
  • minimum processor load
  • direct and reverse (reverse) copying.
  • copying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
  • copying deferred and their changes
  • copy transactions one to many
  • copy trades many to one
  • local copy only

Attention: The product is designed for copying trades only within a single computer or VPS with access to the desktop. The product will not work on the built-in Virtual Hosting of the terminal.

We will help you set up a copyist on your server or PC.

Launching the Copier
  • On the provider's account, run "Transaction Repeater Full" from folder "Experts\Market". The product works on any chart.
  • Select Master mode. Select necessary parameters.
  • If prefixes or suffixes are used in symbol names on the master account, they should be indicated in parameters mPrefix and mSuffix.
  • Set the period of master account data update in parameter "Sleep mls.". The number of milliseconds.
  • On the client's account, run "Transaction Repeater Full" from folder "Experts\Market". The product works on any chart.
  • Select Slave or Slave_reverse mode.
  • In the ServerAccount parameter. specify the number of the master account, on which the trade copier is running in the master mode.
  • ServerAccount value can be left unchanged. After start, in the upper left corner of the chart, click on the required master account number the trade copier is running on.
  • If prefixes or suffixes are used in symbol names on the slave account, they should be indicated in parameters sPrefix and sSuffix.
  • If "many to one" copying is performed, StMagik parameter of each launched copy should be different.
  • Set up other parameters.


Parameters
  • Mode - script operation mode:
    • Master - for a provider account; in this mode, the script transmits trades from the master account.
    • Slave - for a recipient account; in this mode, the script receives the data transmitted by the script from the master account.
    • Slave_reverse - for a recipient account; in this mode, the script receives the data transmitted by the script from the master account and reverses the trade's direction. In other words, if BUY is opened on the master account, SELL is opened on the client one.
  • Sleep mls. - data file update/check period in milliseconds.
  • mPrefix - prefix in symbol names on the master account. Leave blank if no prefix is used.
  • mSuffix - suffix in symbol names on the master account. Leave blank if no suffix is used.
  • ServerAccount - number of the master account to copy trades from. If 0, then you need to select the account number from the list in the upper left corner immediately after starting the copyer.
  • AutoLot - If true, the lot is calculated using the formula Lot=MasterLot*(AccountBalans Slave/AccountBalans Master).
  • Copy ratio - lot copying ratio.
  • UseFixLot - if "YES", a value from FixLot will be used.
  • FixLot - fixed lot size.
  • OnlyMarket - if "YES", only market orders are copied. If "NO", market and limit/stop orders are copied.
  • CopyStop - if "YES", the trades copier will copy the stop loss and take profit of trades. If "NO", then stop levels will not be copied.
  • allowable time copy sec. - allowable copying time in seconds.
  • StMagik - any number, allows to avoid confusion if several script copies are launched.
  • marker - a comment to an order sent by the copier, provides for an easier monitoring of orders opened by the copier
  • Slippage - maximum price slippage set when sending an order by the copier.
  • LimitEquity - copying is stopped if available funds on a receiver account are less than the specified value. However, open orders are simultaneously closed with the ones on the master account.
  • sPrefix - prefix in symbol names on the slave account. Leave blank if no prefix is used.
  • sSuffix - suffix in symbol names on the slave account. Leave blank if no suffix is used.


Reviews 23
Nemesio Jr Reyes
274
Nemesio Jr Reyes 2022.10.22 15:02 
 

Amazing copy trade highly recommended... Guy's have you try copy trade from Demo to live account?

Suvashish Halder
146236
Suvashish Halder 2021.10.05 19:20 
 

Very easy setup and easy to use. A++

Vladimir Samodurov
214
Vladimir Samodurov 2020.10.05 11:54 
 

Шикарный копировщик. Копирует моментально.Ничего лишнего

More from author
Support and resistance levels
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.29 (17)
Indicators
The indicator displays the probable ( Support and resistance ) levels. The indicator draws horizontal and trend levels of support and resistance. The indicator settings: Trends - the mode for displaying trend lines or horizontal lines of support and resistance Yes - display trend lines only No - display horizontal lines only UseResource - use the resources built into the indicator. Yes - use the ZigZag indicator from the resources of the product. No - use a custom ZigZag indicator. HistoryBar -
FREE
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
Utilities
We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
Neuro Fox
Alexandr Bryzgalov
Experts
Grid Advisor - the perfect solution for trading on EURUSD! Our unique grid order building method and minimal set of input parameters make running the advisor incredibly simple. The advisor offers two modes of operation: with the use of initialization files and without them. In the first case, you simply download the advisor and run it with default settings. In the second case, all you need to do is download the set of initialization files from the link provided and place them in the MQL4\files
Nemesio Jr Reyes
274
Nemesio Jr Reyes 2022.10.22 15:02 
 

Amazing copy trade highly recommended... Guy's have you try copy trade from Demo to live account?

Alexandr Bryzgalov
29806
Reply from developer Alexandr Bryzgalov 2022.11.07 16:57
The copier can copy from a demo account to a real account. Thanks for the feedback!
Suvashish Halder
146236
Suvashish Halder 2021.10.05 19:20 
 

Very easy setup and easy to use. A++

Alexandr Bryzgalov
29806
Reply from developer Alexandr Bryzgalov 2021.10.05 19:27
Thank you for choosing my deals copier for mt4. I'm glad you liked it.
Claudio Quesada Johnson
633
Claudio Quesada Johnson 2021.05.18 18:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandr Bryzgalov
29806
Reply from developer Alexandr Bryzgalov 2021.05.18 20:08
Hello.
Currently no. But I am working on this task.
For quick answers, you can write to me in the viber or telegram
Viber/WatsApp: +79524070188
telegram: https://t.me/bryzgalov_av
nguyenhieubc
19
nguyenhieubc 2020.11.05 03:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandr Bryzgalov
29806
Reply from developer Alexandr Bryzgalov 2020.11.05 05:50
Hello.
Thank you so much for using my deal copier. Always ready to help you. The copier does not close trades on the slave account when the main trade is closed on the master account? If so, more details are needed. Advice may not open new deals if the current funds on the slave account are below the specified level (LimitEquity). But he cannot close them himself. Used google translator
Vladimir Samodurov
214
Vladimir Samodurov 2020.10.05 11:54 
 

Шикарный копировщик. Копирует моментально.Ничего лишнего

Alexandr Bryzgalov
29806
Reply from developer Alexandr Bryzgalov 2020.11.05 05:49
Огромное спасибо за то, что используете мой копировщик сделок. Всегда обращайтесь, если возникнут какие-то сложности в работе. Буду рад Вам помочь.
Mehdi Faraz Fard
2360
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2020.07.10 23:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.02.10 10:26 
 

Simple and useful. Alexandr support is awesome. 10 Stars.

[Deleted] 2018.09.06 05:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

signmark
20
signmark 2018.09.01 17:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anthony Alcazar
243
Anthony Alcazar 2018.07.05 03:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

pnutfx503
1534
pnutfx503 2017.05.31 08:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ferdinandus Charlie
1172
Ferdinandus Charlie 2017.05.29 08:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pejman Najjari Manizan
140
Pejman Najjari Manizan 2017.05.07 14:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

yannis72400
223
yannis72400 2017.04.26 05:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fx9 fx9
2572
fx9 fx9 2017.04.15 22:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

nejlepsi
201
nejlepsi 2017.04.13 18:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

BLAGOJ STOJKOVSKI
239
BLAGOJ STOJKOVSKI 2017.04.08 17:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Kjelvik
2786
Thomas Kjelvik 2017.03.30 08:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

carlos33
1045
carlos33 2017.02.28 18:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitalie Postolache
6935
Vitalie Postolache 2017.01.23 02:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

