Supports and Resistances and Order Blocks Osw MT5

User Manual: SRO Intelligent Marking System
1. Introduction
The SRO indicator is a dynamic drawing tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for Price Action and SMC traders. Its competitive advantage is its visual clarity: it allows you to draw critical levels that project only into the future, preventing lines from crossing the entire chart history. It also automatically labels each object with the timeframe in which it was created.

2. Quick Execution Commands
The system operates using hotkeys. Simply position the mouse over the desired price and press:

"S" key (Support): Creates a horizontal line from the cursor to the right. Ideal for marking bottoms and demand zones.

"R" key (Resistance): Creates a horizontal ceiling line. Used to identify supply zones and highs.

"O" key (Order Block): Automatically frames the selected candle. Draws the high, the low, and a center line (50%) that represents the breakeven point or area of ​​greatest institutional sensitivity.

3. Parameter Settings
In the input menu, you can customize the appearance without touching the code:

Lines (Support/Resistance):

Color: Visually differentiate your zones (e.g., red for support, blue for resistance).

Width: Adjust the thickness to highlight higher timeframe levels (H4, D1).

Style: Choose between solid, dotted, or dashed lines.

Order Blocks:

Color/Width/Style: Customize the box that delimits the high-reaction zone.

4. Trading Guide and Recommendations
Hierarchy: Mark your levels on the H4 or Daily timeframe. When you zoom in to M15, the labels will remind you which levels are strongest.

Accuracy: Use the center line of the Order Block (50%) to place your limit orders, as this is usually the point of greatest reaction.

Confluence: The best entries occur when a support/resistance level on a higher timeframe coincides with a block of orders on a lower timeframe.

This system guarantees a professional, clean, and hierarchical chart for quick decision-making.
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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RSI ALARM (For Metatrader 5) This indicator works like a normal RSI with all its settings (Periodicity, colors, levels, etc), but additionally, alarms can be set at the upper and lower level (Example 70 and 30), with the possibility of adjusting these levels by moving the blue and red lines to establish the upper and lower levels. You can also turn on and off an additional function that creates an arrow on the chart when the expected upper or lower RSI is met.
RSI Alarm Osw MT4
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RSI ALARM (For Metatrader 4) This indicator works like a normal RSI with all its settings (Periodicity, colors, levels, etc), but additionally, alarms can be set in the upper and lower level (Example 70 and 30), with the possibility of adjusting these levels by moving the upper and lower lines found on the indicator. You can also activate and deactivate an additional function that puts an arrow on the chart when the expected upper or lower RSI is met.
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Points Candles Osw It is a professional volatility indicator designed to quantify the exact path of candles in points. Through a dynamic histogram in an independent window, it allows traders to visualize momentum and price strength, identifying volatility spikes and critical movement levels immediately. Parameters Guide (Inputs Menu) Show Points Candles Bullish: Activates the display of data corresponding to bullish candles. Show Points Candles Bearish: Activates the display of data correspon
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Automatic Support and Resistance Osw MT5 This Indicator graphs lines at the possible support and resistance points of the selected asset. it works in multiple temporalities. allows you to configure: Color of the lines. Width of the lines. Type of lines. When the indicator begins its operation, it analyzes the supports and resistances of higher levels for the temporality in which it is working.
Round Number Osw MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
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ROUND NUMBERS (For Metatrader 5) This indicator allows you to add horizontal lines according to the round numbers that the asset contains. Unlike other indicators, this one calculates the closest levels dynamically and automatically as the price moves. works on currency pairs, indices, metals, stocks, etc. Round with 5 digits, 3 digits and integers of 10 100 or 1000. lines can be adjusted in parameters like: Hide the line or round number that you do not want to display. line color. line
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William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
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MULTI-TIMES FOR METATRADER 5 This indicator, in a lower window, shows the current chart in different timeframes, this can help you better decipher the market, taking into account the higher timeframes. Among the settings that you can modify are: view of prices in charts view of the temporalities in the graphs enable each of the graphics in the different temporalities (M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1).
Alert Up Down MT5
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ALERT UP - DOWN FOR METATRADER 5 This indicator generates an alert when the price leaves the zone between the UP and DOWN lines. You can generate alerts of various types such as: > Sound > Message box > Message in the expert box > Mail (previously configured) > PUSH notifications (previously configured) The lines must be configured from the indicator properties and not from the lines properties, since if it is done from the lines properties, the finonacci may be affected. Among the s
Master Calendar Osw
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Professional User Manual: Master Calendar OSW This manual is designed to help you fully understand how Master Calendar OSW works. It's a high-performance fundamental analysis console that integrates the economic calendar directly into your MetaTrader platform. The system not only displays data but also interprets currency health and institutional liquidity cycles. 1. Introduction and System Purpose Master Calendar OSW is a market context tool. Its purpose is to prevent you from trading blindly
Volumes Direction MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
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