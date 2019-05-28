Quantized Trend

This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONLY in conjunction with the GannLinesDriver / GannLinesDriverDemo and ColoredChannels / ColoredChannelsDemo utilities. Download the LATEST versions and install the specified utilities on the price chart before running QuantizedTrend / QuantizedTrendDemo.

The default point size is not always the best choice! Even for the same symbol, the most suitable point size may differ for different timeframes. Specify a new point size in the settings of the GannLinesDriver / GannLinesDriverDemo utility if you receive the message "Wrong point size".

Demo is here .

Input parameters

  • Channel's number (0 - 4)
  • Trend analysis interval starts at
  • False breakdowns,% (0.0 - 5.0)
  • Maximize slope of the channel
  • Line color
  • Line style
  • Infostring offset
  • Text color
  • Text size


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Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
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We offer: - Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ... - We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! More explanation: Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to
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Porsaj AI Bot
Jan Bungeroth
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Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unlock the power of cutting-edge technology with Porsaj Artificial Intelligence Bot, your trusted Expert Advisor for MT4. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this advanced bot combines sentiment analysis, technical analysis, and harmonic patterns, all driven by the incredible capabilities of art
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Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unveiling the Porsaj Scalper: Your Cutting-Edge MetaTrader 4 Utility for Precision Scalping Are you ready to take your forex trading to the next level? Look no further than the revolutionary Porsaj Scalper – a MetaTrader 4 utility designed to empower scalpers with the tools they need to thrive in the fast-pac
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