TFA Trade Manager

(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!)

The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk and it will reverse calculate the correct lot size for you based on your stop loss distance.

Over 600 copies sold privately before.

Basic Functions (you can enable/disable them easily):

  • Risk Allocation
    Pick between % of equity, lot size or $dollars to risk

  • Entry

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Partial Profit
    Adjustable % of position to close

  • Breakeven

  • Idea Invalidation
    This is an advanced feature which moves your take profit to entry to help you get out of the trade

  • Trailing Stop Loss
    Simple, Steps, ATR, Chandeliar, Parabolic SAR

Advanced intelligent functions:

  • Stealth Stop Loss/Take Profit 
    This hides your stop loss and take profit targets from the broker so they can't manipulate price feeds to take you out. (Requires EA to be turned on to be used).

  • Decoy Stop Loss/Take Proft
    This adds a decoy X pips to your take profit and stop loss targets to trick the brokers into thinking your stop loss/take profit is further away.

  • News cancellation
    Afraid that some news events might wipe out your trades? This feature allows you to set a time to cancel all your pending/open orders X minutes before a news event. (You're able to select low/medium/high impact events).

  • Max Spread 
    This feature allows you to set the max spread you would want for your pending orders to be triggered. So the EA intelligently prevents your order from being triggered unless it is below this spread.

Installation Instructions

  1. Please ensure the TFA Trade Manager.ex4 is placed in your expert advisor folder.
  2. On the top of your MT4, there is a button called “AutoTrading”.
    Ensure that it is green and not red by clicking on it.You have to enable “chart shift” so that the Ultimate Trade Manager has space to operate.
  3. To do that, press F8 > Common > ensure “chart shift” is checked.

Bar explanations

Blue bar = Entry
The blue bar is adjusted to where you want your order to be triggered.
If you don’t click and move the blue bar, it will open a market order the moment you click “place trade”.
If you click and move it, then it will execute a pending order the moment you click “place trade”.

Red bar = stop loss.
The lot size is auto calculated no matter where you move your red bar to.
The green bar helps you adjust where you want to close your position fully.

Yellow bar = breakeven point.
What happens when price reaches this level is your stop loss would be moved to your entry.
This essentially means if price goes back up to your entry and stops you out, you will exit at breakeven (no win no loss).
Your breakeven level can only exist between your entry to your take profit.

Purple bar = idea invalidation 

This concept is not common in the market place yet. But it’s a crucially important tool when it comes to trading.
Think of it as the “opposite of breakeven”.
When price reaches this idea invalidation level, your take profit would be moved to your entry.
The logic behind this is simple : When your original idea is not working, it is best to get out as soon as possible.

Partial profit = light green bar.
You know sometimes you want to close off part of your position but not the whole position?
That is where our partial profit bar comes.
You can adjust the % of your position you want to close (by default it is 50%) as seen in the picture above.
Pink bar = the level at which your trailing stop loss would be activated.
Currently, we have a few popular trailing stop loss methods such as: Simple, Steps, ATR, Chandelier and Parabolic Sar.
You’ll be able to adjust the settings of each trailing stop loss method once you select them under “advanced”.


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Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
Trendline Scalper Robot
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Utilities
Trading  Robot which automates your scalping and take your profitability  and forex trading experience to the next level ,Computer cannot analyse market as humans do, at same time we cannot compete with them in terms of speed of execution, hft  & emotionlessness  .  ​In this scalp-trading robot we have integrated human analysis with quick algorithmic execution  to enter and exit trades at fraction of seconds Get More details at :  https://www.noemotionfx.com/tl-scalper-ea To test , use it in dem
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Utilities
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
TI Opti Pro
Nauris Zukas
Utilities
Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Utilities
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Utilities
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick Time
Hao Zhang
Utilities
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
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