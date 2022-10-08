Scalp Master

Scalp Master is a very simple and smooth operation system that is designed to help traders facilitate trading and risk management. No Keyboard need to make, take profit or close orders. Every orders parameters are created automatically based on predefined risk and your strategy lines. Such parameters appear friendly on the screen and you just need 1 click to convert to order.

The unique algorithm prevent common missed and hit taking profit strategy. Instead of very subjective partial closed by users, the TP OPTIMIZE function automatically estimate appropriate TP levels that fitting to your win-rate and expected profit factors. If you are very emotional people, this system is ideal for you to prevent negative risk-per-reward taking profit.

In addition, every necessary parameters of an order like profitable RR, lot size, maximum risk to not ruin your account live-time update which help you to think well before making any orders. 


The default system work best for any pairs and trading style. Let SCALP MASTER make your strategy profitable. I believe you might be surprised with what look very simple.


This EA is compatible with any pair, so you can back test and optimize input parameters. 


Recommended timeframe: any timeframe


Features:

  • Multiple pairs/symbols support
  • Advanced risk management
  • Auto lot size calculation
  • Auto Optimize Take profit at multiple level and trailing
  • Make and close order with one click
  • Cheap compared to its worth.

How to install

  • The EA the chart with select timeframe
  • Select risk for each trade
  • Select the number of candles to trailing 
  • Draw your strategy "Create strategy"
  • Setup SL/TP lines to  locations
  • Wait price reach appropriate location
  • Click SELL/BUY to create orders
  • TP 50% at any price that use want by click on TP 50% 
  • Use TP optimize function  if you want

Requirements

  • No limitation of number of trade "maximum orders" 
  • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and Slippage. 
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously.
  • To optimize the TP function, a minimum deposit of 2000 USD with a risk of not less than 1% use (a more excellent deposit account can work well with less risk input)

Technical Support

We provide three free technical support and back test for the 1-year rental.


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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Basic Lot Size
The Anh Vu
Utilities
Strategy creation : Create lines of stop loss, entry and take profit. Live parameters such as lot size, gap in pip from SL to TP, Risk/Reward ratio are update whenever lines of SL and Entry move.   This function allows traders to clarify their strategy before making any orders.   Risk management  - The risk calculation function calculates the volume for a new order taking into account the set risk and the distance from the Stoptloss to Entry Line.     In addition, maximum risk (%), RR value are
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Crypto Risk Master
The Anh Vu
Experts
Crypto Risk Master is a state-of-the-art breakout system that has already stably generated profit for our funds for years. We respect imperfection, and there is no risk-free trading strategy in the financial markets, particularly in Cryptocurrency. The Risk Master is designed as the heart of the system to manage account drawdown as long as the market breakout happens. The system can automatically preserve your profit by optimizing its allocation to future trades. Advanced statistics are applied
Enc Scalper
The Anh Vu
Experts
Requirements Trading pairs Any pair Timeframe H1, H4 Minimum deposit  $100 Leverage 1:100 or above Brokers Hedging   ECN account. Low spreads    Features Adjustable inputs: Risk per trade, Pay off, and number of symbols to trade Work with market orders Stop loss strictly setup for every order Auto tracking all position with advanced  algorithm of trailing and taking profit More than 10 years research in statistics for financial markets Input Settings Setting is very simple, suitable for
Supper Trading Assistant
The Anh Vu
Utilities
Supper Trading Assistant is a state-of-the-art system that has already stably used and generated profit for our funds for years. We respect imperfection, and there is no risk-free trading strategy in the financial markets. The Risk Master is designed as the heart of the system to manage account drawdown, optimize taking profit and smart stop loss trailing. The system can automatically preserve your profit by optimizing its allocation to future trades. Advanced statistics are applied to increase
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