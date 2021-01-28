Divergence Osw Metatrader 4
- Indicators
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William Oswaldo Mayorga UrduyMQL4 and MQL5 trader and developer since February 2019, delivering projects in under one day and providing post-delivery technical support.
Optimized code, advanced logic, and high-quality code.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 28 January 2021
- Activations: 5
DIVERGENCE OSW (For Metatrader 4)
This indicator works on divergences and has the following functions:
- Generate an alert when a divergence occurs.
- Create lines by calculating the Stoploss and Takeprofit according to projection waves of inverse waves.
- Create an arrow indicating the possible direction of the market.
- The signals sent by the indicator are given when the candle ends.
- The Trader must evaluate each divergence to take entries.
Settings:
- Activation and deactivation of alerts.
- Alert interval.
- Hide TP and SL lines.
- Hide market direction arrows.
- Buy and sell signal colors.
(If the lines do not look good, go to another temporality and return to the same one)