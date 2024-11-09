Master Calendar Osw

OSW MASTER CALENDAR





This indicator was initially created for my personal use, but I have been improving it little by little and implementing functions to help my day-to-day trading and functions will continue to be implemented if they are useful.





CALENDAR DETAILS.





>Mobile and detailed calendar of news close to the current date, with data such as: date, Country, Currency, Sector of the news, Name of the News, and Previous, prediction and Current data.





>The Calendar updates automatically every 5 minutes.





>From the menu you can select which news you want to see, according to importance, by configuring its color, as well as the trading sessions and their start time.





COLOR CHANGES





>The calendar has internal functions where it changes colors, if the Current value is greater than the Previous one, it turns Blue, otherwise it turns Red, Neutral is Gray.





>Change the color of the text of the news description, depending on the color and importance of the news, configurable from the menu.





>If the news causes the Currency to strengthen, the name of the Currency and the Country are set to Blue, otherwise Red and Neutral to Grey. (It's a Probability)





DATES





>Shows the date of the Trading server.





>Shows the time remaining for the current candle to finish.





BUTTONS





>Lines: Create and delete vertical lines and flags at the exact hour and minute of the news, with the colors of the menu.





>Sessions: Create and Delete Vertical Lines in the session times configured in the menu, as well as the colors.





>Start Week: Moves to the start of the week in the table.





>Start Day: Moves to the start of the day in the table.





>Latest: moves to the last news that happened.





>Up Arrow: moves a news item up.





>Down Arrow: scrolls a news item down.





>Update: Update the calendar.





>Minimize: Minimizes the window.





>Close: Removes the indicator.