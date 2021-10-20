HF TraderMaster

This TraderMaster EA is super helpful for professional trader.





Input Parameter Section:

1) Allow trader to set different line style, such as color, width;

2) Apply our chart style, if set false, it will not change the chart style;

3) Select different panel mode

3.a) Simple Mode, for trader immediately place a market order, pending order, delete and close orders;

3.b) Draw Line Mode, for price action traders who want to trade for trend and reverse in his trading plan;

3.c) Advanced Mode, included protect profit, trailing stop, order grid both buy/sell side;

4) Show the details of pending orders

5) Allow user share trading idea with others, in telegram group, then can learn and earn together.



