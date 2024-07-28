SORS Osw

User Manual: SORS Dynamic Levels System
The SORS Indicator is a high-precision tool designed to project key support and resistance levels in real time. It uses Standard Deviation (Endogenous Volatility) to calculate expansion ranges based on the opening price of critical time cycles. Its objective is to identify areas of exhaustion or acceleration, allowing the trader to operate with a mathematical roadmap.

Parameter Guide (Entry Menu)
The menu allows you to customize the visibility and appearance of each trading cycle:

Annual Setting (ANNUAL): Controls levels based on the year's opening price. Ideal for identifying long-term macroeconomic bias.

Monthly Setting (MONTHLY): Projects ranges from the first day of the month. This is the basis for position trading.

Weekly Setting (WEEKLY): Defines levels from Monday's opening price. Crucial for intraday and swing trading.

Daily Settings: Displays the volatility of the current session (disabled by default for visual clarity).

For each cycle, the user can adjust:

Show: Enable/Disable the level.

Color / Style / Width: Customize the tone, line type, and thickness to differentiate time hierarchies.

Visual and Operational Interpretation
When SORS is installed, you will see horizontal levels projected from the beginning of each period:

OPEN Level: This is the equilibrium price for the period. If the price trades above it, the bias is bullish; below it, it is bearish.

Expansion Levels: These are overbought (above) and oversold (below) zones calculated based on volatility.

Reversal Zones: The extreme levels (levels 3 to 5) typically act as barriers where the price tends to correct towards the OPEN level.

Continuation Zones: A solid breakout from levels 1 or 2 indicates a strong trend toward the next range.

Usage Recommendations
Confluence: The strongest signal occurs when a weekly level coincides with a monthly or yearly level. These "double barrier" zones offer high-probability entries.

Assets: Optimized for Forex (Major Pairs), Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices.

Timeframes: Perform analysis on the H4 chart to see the big picture and execute trades on the M15 or H1 chart using the levels as take-profit targets or entry zones.
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Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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Automatic Support and Resistance Osw MT5 This Indicator graphs lines at the possible support and resistance points of the selected asset. it works in multiple temporalities. allows you to configure: Color of the lines. Width of the lines. Type of lines. When the indicator begins its operation, it analyzes the supports and resistances of higher levels for the temporality in which it is working.
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ROUND NUMBERS (For Metatrader 5) This indicator allows you to add horizontal lines according to the round numbers that the asset contains. Unlike other indicators, this one calculates the closest levels dynamically and automatically as the price moves. works on currency pairs, indices, metals, stocks, etc. Round with 5 digits, 3 digits and integers of 10 100 or 1000. lines can be adjusted in parameters like: Hide the line or round number that you do not want to display. line color. line
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User Manual: SRO Intelligent Marking System 1. Introduction The SRO indicator is a dynamic drawing tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for Price Action and SMC traders. Its competitive advantage is its visual clarity: it allows you to draw critical levels that project only into the future, preventing lines from crossing the entire chart history. It also automatically labels each object with the timeframe in which it was created. 2. Quick Execution Commands The system operates using hotkeys. Simply
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ALERT UP - DOWN FOR METATRADER 5 This indicator generates an alert when the price leaves the zone between the UP and DOWN lines. You can generate alerts of various types such as: > Sound > Message box > Message in the expert box > Mail (previously configured) > PUSH notifications (previously configured) The lines must be configured from the indicator properties and not from the lines properties, since if it is done from the lines properties, the finonacci may be affected. Among the s
Master Calendar Osw
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Volumes Direction MT5
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